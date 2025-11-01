Oti Region to get 500mw biomass plant to boost 24-hour economy 

The Oti Region is on the cusp of a major economic breakthrough with the proposed establishment of a 500-megawatt biomass plant.

The flagship project, championed by the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, aims to provide a stable and reliable source of energy to drive industrial and economic growth in the region.

The project was highlighted at a forum organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) at Dambai.

Mr Simon Madjie, a representative of the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, emphasized that the biomass plant would reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, create opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs, and generate employment opportunities.

Addressing stakeholders and business operators, he said the 24- hour economy secretariat was working with traditional authorities in Damanko, Nkwanta North District, to cultivate 25,000 to 30,000 hectares of Napier grass.

According to him, that would supply the proposed biomass plant and support the region’s energy needs.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, former President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, had endorsed the project, citing the current unstable and inadequate electricity supply in the region.

The Krachi-Wura expressed optimism that the biomass plant would drive industrial and economic growth, providing a reliable source of energy for businesses and industries.

The project is expected to have a significant impact on the region’s economy, enabling businesses to operate around the clock and creating jobs and opportunities for the local population.

The project is a promising development for the region and its implementation is eagerly awaited.

