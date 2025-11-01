North Dayi MP commissions new classroom block at Yodanu

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Hon. Joycelyn Quashie, has commissioned a newly constructed three-unit classroom block for the Yodanu White Cross Basic School, fulfilling a promise she made to the community two years ago.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Hon. Joycelyn recounted how the late Assembly Member for the Aneta Yodanu Electoral Area had informed her about the dire state of the school, where Junior High School (JHS) students studied under trees.

“At the time, I didn’t have the necessary resources, but I assured him that as long as God gave us life, we would build a classroom block for the children,” she said. “I began the project with my own funds, using part of my salary each month until others joined to support.”

She expressed gratitude to the District Chief Executive (DCE) and all stakeholders for their collaboration, noting that the project was completed within seven months. “Today, I am one of the happiest people because we have provided these children with a safe and conducive environment for learning,” she stated.

The MP urged teachers and community members to take good care of the facility, emphasizing that more development projects would follow. “We are also building nurses’ quarters for the people of Tsrukpe, a clinic, additional classroom blocks, and a library at Vakpo. The DVLA project will soon ensure that residents no longer have to travel to Ho or Hohoe for licenses,” she announced.

In response to concerns raised by the headmaster about inadequate furniture for teachers, Hon. Joycelyn donated ten plastic tables and ten chairs to support the staff.

In address delivered by the coordinating Director Mr John Jones Sedzro on behalf of the District Chief Executive for North Dayi, Hon. Ernest Adevor, praised the MP for her commitment to education and local development.

“The commissioning of this JHS block and its facilities is not just another event it is a major step in improving access to quality education in our district,” he said. “The District Assembly has made provisions for furniture for all classrooms in this block, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the MP to ensure equitable development.”

Hon. Adevor encouraged community members to maintain the facility regularly to prolong its lifespan. “Governance thrives when communities work together. Let’s use this infrastructure wisely and preserve it for future generations,” he added

The Headmaster of White Cross D.A. Basic School, Mr. Egbenya Prosper, expressed deep appreciation to the MP for her intervention, describing the day as a “new dawn” for the school.

He recalled that since the school’s establishment in 2008, teachers had struggled without adequate seating and classroom space. Despite these challenges, the school had achieved outstanding academic results.

“White Cross D.A. Basic School has recorded 100 percent passes in the BECE for six consecutive years, making us the best-performing public school in the North Dayi District,” he said proudly.

He further paid tribute to the late Hon. Eric Kwesivi, whose initial efforts helped initiate the project.

“Today, our pupils and teachers can finally teach and learn in dignity,” the headmaster added, pledging to ensure the facility is well maintained.