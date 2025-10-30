Mahama reaffirms Government's commitment to strengthening media freedom 

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening media freedom.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said President Mahama made the remarks at the closing session of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, which was on Information Integrity and Independent Media.

It said Wednesday's discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders on the future of information integrity and global democracy provided an opportunity to recognise that Ghana was already a leader on the continent in advancing press freedom and supporting credible independent journalism.

President Mahama said Ghana was joining the Partnership for Information and Democracy as a full member and would support the International Fund for Public Interest Media.

He said this was yet another indication that Ghana remained steadfast in advancing the frontiers of freedom, upholding the rule of law, and serving as a model nation in promoting democracy and good governance.

“We must continue to support journalists and institutions that stand for integrity and accountability, demand transparency and ethical responsibility from digital and AI platforms, and strengthen international cooperation to protect information as a shared global asset,” President Mahama stated.

