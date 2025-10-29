Sport minister inaugurates local organizing committee for upcoming zone 3 African club volleyball championship

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams has inaugurated the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the upcoming Zone 3 African Club Volleyball Championship scheduled for March 1–8, 2026.

The committee's responsibilities he said, included building on the strong foundation established by the volleyball federation as well as leveraging support and negotiations to facilitate a seamless tournament expressing confidence in the committee's abilities and assured them of government unwavering support.

The inauguration took place on Tuesday at the Ministry in Accra.

The tournament which he described as “a celebration of unity, youth empowerment and African pride,” he said would raise the profile of volleyball, stimulate local economic activity, and promote gender equity in sports.

The minister said volleyball has the potential to attract attention and foster community engagement across the region hence the opportunity granted Ghana to host the prestigious championship is an honour that will reflect her growing hub for sporting excellence and regional cooperation.”

Mr. Adams reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting federations and volleyball clubs, emphasizing the importance of leaving a positive legacy through the tournament and called on the private sector to partner with the initiative to ensure the success of the tournament.

The championship, will be hosted by Kalibi Volleyball Club in collaboration with the Ghana Volleyball Federation (GVF), under the theme “Uniting West Africa Through Volleyball Excellence.”

It will attract 48 top clubs from eight West African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Niger, Togo, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, and Liberia.

The Central Planning Committee (CPC/LOC) is chaired by Dr Austin W. Luguterah, Mr. Emmanuel A. Quainoo as Secretary and Hon Bernard Mornah serving as Ex-Officio Member and Mr. Bawa Iddrisu as Technical Director. The representative of the Ghana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is yet to be confirmed.