Lands Minister urges VALCO to lead full modernization drive for integrated aluminium industry

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD II Contributor
WED, 29 OCT 2025

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has urged the management of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) to lead a full modernization of the company.

He noted that the effort is part of the government’s plan to build an integrated aluminium industry that focuses on adding value.

He said this during a working visit to VALCO on Tuesday.

The Minister expressed confidence in the company’s current management, noting that it has demonstrated renewed energy and vision capable of restoring VALCO to its former glory.

“VALCO holds immense potential, like a sleeping giant waiting to be awakened. Using this potential can revitalize its operations and create new economic opportunities for the country,” he stated.

He added that VALCO’s recovery would bring economic benefits and improve many lives.

Mr Buah invited local and international investors to work with the government to expand VALCO, an enterprise expected to provide long-term economic returns.

He noted that modernizing the company is essential for processing Ghana’s bauxite locally, which completes the aluminium value chain.

“Bringing VALCO back to its feet is a central part of President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda. We must all support this national vision,” he said.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of VALCO, Robert Makila Sambian, presented the company’s transformation plan and its positive outlook. He stated that VALCO is close to becoming profitable again and assured investors that their confidence in the company would be rewarded.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation, Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, praised VALCO’s management for its forward-thinking approach and supported the call for a complete modernization to help the company contribute to Ghana’s industrial growth.

