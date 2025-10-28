ModernGhana logo
Grace Ladies settles hospital bills for 13 patients at Ankaase Methodist Hospital

Thirteen patients at the Ankaase Methodist Hospital in the Ashanti Region have received a lifeline after members of the Grace Ladies Organisation, a Belgium-based Ghanaian group, paid off their outstanding medical bills.

The beneficiaries had been discharged by medical officers but remained at the facility due to their inability to settle their bills.

During a visit to the hospital on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, executives of the organisation presented an undisclosed sum of money to cover all arrears owed by the patients.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, the General Manager of the hospital, Mr. Joseph Atta Amankwah, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the group for their humanitarian gesture.

He described the intervention as “timely and godly,” noting that such acts of kindness go a long way in supporting the hospital’s mission to provide quality healthcare.

“We are always yearning for this kind of support. Our doors remain open to institutions and individuals willing to assist the facility,” Mr. Amankwah said.

He further appealed to the group to consider adopting the hospital to ensure a continuous partnership and sustained philanthropic support.

The President of Grace Ladies Organisation, Madam Rose Amankwah, explained that the initiative aligns with the group’s commitment to helping the underprivileged in society.

“We are passionate about supporting the vulnerable. This is not the end. We plan to extend our support to other health facilities, prisons, and orphanage homes across Ghana,” she stated.

The organisation’s Treasurer, Madam Mavis Ampofowaa, also urged individuals and corporate bodies to emulate their example by extending assistance to those in need.

The Grace Ladies Organisation is made up of Ghanaian women living in Belgium, London and other areas in diaspora who are dedicated to promoting social welfare through charitable initiatives, particularly in the health and education sectors.

