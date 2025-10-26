ModernGhana logo
Sun, 26 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Mother Tongue Instruction in Ghana: A Noble Idea Facing Harsh Realities

The recent directive by the Minister of Education that all schools in Ghana should use L1 (learners’ first language or mother tongue) as the language of instruction has rekindled debate about language policy in education. While the initiative is rooted in sound pedagogical reasoning, its practical implementation exposes deep-seated challenges that could render it ineffective if not carefully managed.

Using a child’s mother tongue in the classroom indeed enhances comprehension, participation, and confidence. It allows pupils to grasp lessons better, connect classroom learning to their everyday experiences, and build a strong foundation for literacy. It also promotes cultural preservation and helps young learners appreciate their identity and heritage.

However, the demerits of this policy appear to outweigh the advantages when one considers the current realities within Ghana’s education system. A key challenge is the acute lack of teaching and learning materials in local languages. Most textbooks and instructional materials are produced in English. Translating and printing them in multiple Ghanaian languages would demand huge financial resources and technical expertise, both of which remain limited. Without adequate materials, teachers and pupils alike will face serious difficulties in implementing the policy effectively.

Another pressing issue is the shortage of trained teachers capable of teaching in local languages. Many teachers, especially those posted outside their home regions, are not fluent in the dominant language of their new communities. This situation undermines effective classroom communication and the quality of instruction.

Complicating matters further is Ghana’s linguistic diversity. With over 80 local languages spoken across the country, it becomes difficult to determine which one should serve as the language of instruction in multiethnic or urban classrooms. This lack of a common language of communication risks excluding some pupils and creating disparities in learning outcomes.

Beyond these logistical and linguistic challenges lies a sociocultural perception problem. Many parents and guardians still view English as the language of social mobility and success. They fear that prolonged use of local languages in the classroom could disadvantage their children in national examinations and future career opportunities, since English remains the medium for official communication and higher education.

That said, the policy to use L1 as the medium of instruction should not be entirely dismissed. It has strong educational benefits when applied in the right context. The Ministry of Education should therefore implement it gradually at the early childhood and lower primary levels, where children are just developing basic literacy skills. As pupils progress, English can be systematically introduced to ensure a smooth transition into upper levels of education.

Finally, the government and other stakeholders must confront the broader issue of Ghana’s lack of a common national language. Developing a unified approach to language use in education requires national dialogue, linguistic research, and consistent policy direction. Until these critical issues are addressed, the use of L1 as the language of instruction—though noble in intent—will remain a good idea facing harsh realities.

FAB's Gist.

Francis Angbabora Baaladong
Contributing to societal change is what drives me to keep writing.

