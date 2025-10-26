KGL Group Chairman Alex Apau Dadey honored with Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership & Innovation Award

Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, has been honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award at a prestigious Leadership and Philanthropy Forum held at the House of Lords in London.

The award was presented by Mark A. Furlong, President of Custom Solutions Media for Forbes Media, who lauded Mr. Dadey’s outstanding leadership and innovation in transforming KGL Group into one of Africa’s foremost technology-driven enterprises.

“On behalf of the Forbes Best of Africa Award Committee, it is my honor to present to you the Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership & Innovation Award,” Mr. Furlong stated.

The accompanying citation commended Mr. Dadey’s visionary leadership in expanding KGL Group’s footprint across digital solutions, fintech, and technology platforms that have revolutionized Ghana’s lottery and gaming industry while promoting financial inclusion. It noted that under his guidance, KGL Group has become a beacon of innovation, social impact, and sustainable corporate practice in Africa.

Receiving the award alongside his wife and children, Mr. Dadey expressed deep gratitude to Forbes and the KGL team.

“I am truly humbled by this recognition. My sincere gratitude goes to the Forbes team for this honour and to the extraordinary team at KGL Group, including our Board, Management, and Staff, whose dedication has made this possible. I want to encourage all Africans in the diaspora to return home and contribute their knowledge to building the continent. After living in London for over 20 years, I made the decision to return to Ghana to serve and create impact. Ten years on, I am proud to have built one of Ghana’s most successful technology-driven businesses, and I am honoured that Forbes recognizes this journey,” he said.

The Forbes Best of Africa Awards celebrate visionary leaders who are shaping globally competitive African enterprises while driving sustainable economic and social progress across the continent.

Other distinguished honorees included Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI), and Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Group CEO of Konga, for their pioneering roles in development finance and digital transformation respectively.

Beyond his corporate success, Mr. Dadey has distinguished himself in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives through KGL Group’s numerous projects across Ghana. These include sponsoring the Ghana Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, constructing a multi-million-dollar ultra-modern Mental Health Facility in the Ashanti Region in partnership with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, supplying free incubators to hospitals, and providing GHS 3 million annually to the NLA Stabilization Fund and GHS 2 million to the NLA Good Causes Foundation.

KGL Group also offers scholarships to orphans and underprivileged children, supports several charity organizations, and is currently partnering with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares)—a flagship initiative of President John Dramani Mahama aimed at providing financial assistance to people living with chronic diseases not covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). The initiative also seeks to invest in health infrastructure, medical equipment, and research to improve access to quality healthcare.

Mr. Alex Apau Dadey’s leadership, philanthropy, and devotion to national development continue to position him as a statesman and visionary entrepreneur committed to service to God, country, and humanity—an ethos that Forbes Media proudly celebrates.