President Mahama unveils seven-point inclusive action plan 

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled a comprehensive seven-point action plan aimed at deepening social inclusion and advancing the rights of persons with disabilities across Ghana.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 24, 2025, during the official launch of the Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities initiative in Accra.

The programme, which underscores the government’s commitment to equality and empowerment, seeks to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy full access to higher education and equal opportunities in national development.

President Mahama explained that the seven complementary actions would make inclusion “a lived reality” and modernize Ghana’s disability rights framework.

He outlined the first step as the introduction of a Persons with Disability Amendment Act and an accompanying Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to update the 2006 Persons with Disability Act and ensure stronger enforcement of disability rights in line with present-day needs.

The second step, he said, would be the establishment of Disability Health and Resource Centres in every district to provide specialized health services, assessments, and data collection to inform national policy decisions.

The third initiative focuses on the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities. President Mahama announced plans to build and upgrade rehabilitation centres across all regions to support recovery and provide vocational training opportunities.

The fourth point involves the creation of Disability Desks in all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), ministries, and Parliament. These units, he said, would ensure that disability issues are fully integrated into local and national development planning.

The fifth action point will enforce a five per cent employment quota for persons with disabilities across both public and private sectors.

“For private sector organizations that meet the quota, they will receive tax incentives,” the President stated. “Every public sector ministry will also be required to report annually on their compliance with the five per cent employment quota.”

The sixth initiative will promote gender empowerment, with dedicated programmes for women with disabilities, including entrepreneurship grants and leadership training.

The seventh action point focuses on accessibility and infrastructure. President Mahama announced that the government would strictly enforce the Ghana Accessibility Standards for all public buildings and facilities.

“2026 marks ten years since accessibility enforcement was supposed to begin,” he said. “In the amended Act, we will increase penalties for non-compliance from three months to six months imprisonment and raise the fine far above the current GHS600, which is too small.”

The President also disclosed plans to increase the allocation to persons with disabilities in the District Assemblies Common Fund from three per cent to five per cent. Each District Assembly’s Disability Desk, in consultation with the local branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, will prepare an annual budget on how to utilize the funds.

Additionally, government will introduce a national programme to distribute rechargeable motorized wheelchairs to persons with disabilities to enhance mobility and independence.

President Mahama revealed that he had directed all Ministers of State to review their obligations under the Disability Act and submit concrete action plans for full compliance.

“Every year, as part of their obligations, Ministers must report on how their sectors have complied with the Disability Act,” he said.

He appealed to the private sector, civil society organizations, development partners, universities, and the media to support the national inclusion agenda.

“Let us transform our national attitudes from commiseration to partnership,” President Mahama urged.