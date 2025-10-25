Through deep philosophical reflection, I have arrived at a new conclusion: habit is a spirit.

Ordinarily, spiritual powers are conceived as extraordinary forces that originate from an external source—be it God, the gods, ancestors, or other entities, depending on one’s belief system. Spirituality, in this common understanding, is often associated with the possession of supernatural or mystical power.

While I do not dismiss these conventional interpretations of the concept of spirit or spiritual power, I argue that they represent only a limited understanding of the term.

To me, a habit itself embodies the nature of a spirit. When one commits to doing something consistently and regularly, a certain spiritual force begins to form and strengthen within. This force germinates as passion, which eventually takes control of one’s thoughts and actions, guiding behavior almost automatically—like a remote control directing its subject. To test this idea, simply try doing one thing every day for a period of time; you will notice the transformation.

When a habit is developed through positive acts—those that advance personal growth and contribute to societal well-being—it nurtures passion, fosters excellence, and leads to effortless success. Consistency in virtuous behavior cultivates a spirit that empowers and refines both the individual and the community.

Conversely, when a habit is formed through negative acts, it breeds a spirit of destruction—one that can harm the body and mind even as the individual derives temporary pleasure. Those who engage in harmful practices such as drug abuse, excessive masturbation, smoking, or alcoholism gradually nurture this destructive spirit. Over time, the habit becomes a form of spiritual enslavement, operating beyond the person’s full understanding or control, yet sustained by indulgence.

From this philosophical standpoint, whatever you choose to pursue, commit to it with discipline and consistency. That commitment will cultivate the spirit that drives mastery and excellence. However, if the act you commit to is morally or socially harmful, the same consistency will strengthen a spirit that leads to addiction and eventual destruction—even while offering the illusion of satisfaction.

Many people today are possessed by spirits that hinder their progress, yet these are not spirits sent by God or any external being. Rather, they are self-created through repeated actions, nurtured over time, and allowed to dominate. These self-invited spirits grow within us, gain control, and dictate our choices for temporary pleasure.

Thus, we must be rational and intentional in choosing our interests and habits. For in the end, whatever we consistently do—whether good or bad—will develop into a spirit that shapes our destiny, either elevating us or leading us to ruin.

By Denis Andaban — The Village Boy from DBI