Technology Is Contributing To Huge Crowds Appearance In The Elections

The era of naturally big crowds in Uganda elections ended with Dr. Kiiza Besigye. I remember his nomination day in the 2016 elections, his Mbarara and Busia rallies - i had never seen anything like that in Uganda. People say that the return of King Mutesa 11's body to Uganda in 1972 saw crowds queueing up from Entebbe Airport to Mengo, but i only saw it in black and white photos.

Apparently, UPC's Obote also had huge crowds in the 1980 elections, but i wouldn't know. All i know is that most of the 2025- 2026 presidential rallies are made to look bigger using technology because I'm a bit technological myself.

One major element is careful camera placement and shot choice by the video production crew. Of course, there is the careful cherry picking of those who appear in the background behind the candidate as he speaks. They should look appealing, attractive, enthusiastic, and attentive.

Take a look at those audiences behind the candidate, it is interesting that in many of the videos or photos, you will find the same people; so they are either unknown staff or paid to be there.

The camera or video man shouldn't let people see empty seats or spaces. People who have covered events know about this trick,i believe. I personally did that whilst recording our community independence celebrations here in England. Appearances matter more to people than truth or facts.Scary though, that reality can be both manipulated and interpreted to different ends.

The use of the 2020-21 elections videos by the NUP presidential candidate is a good trick, too. Kyagulanyi was more popular in the previous elections compared to now.

So, instead of wondering why some of the presidential candidates have “huge” audiences, consider rendering a compliment to the media professionals who have lulled you into a false impression.

Reminds me of how people always give props to the ‘doctors and nurses’ who took care of them, while it was the CT or MRI scan/interpretation that uncovered the pathology.

Don't get me wrong; some presidential candidates naturally attract people to them, thus, the big crowds. Elvis got huge crowds due to his popular music. Lots of people go see Kyagulanyi for the same reason—entertainment and "comedy" talk. I have never learned anything new from his speeches, but he makes me laugh.

Similarly, people go to see Museveni because of his funny NRA stories and learning about politics - his speeches tend to be more educative than his opponents, except Besigye(in prison) and Nandala Mafabi.

Another factor is that a lot of the attendees are deadheads—they travel from rally to rally. Uganda has the second youngest population in the world, and the majority are unemployed. So rallies are an attraction to keep them busy.

Then, there are parliamentary candidates who attend the presidential candidate's rally to get recognised by the " boss." This was very common before MPs got nominated, but I guess they will now start scaling back on escorting presidential candidates after nominations.