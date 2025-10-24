Mahama government’s accountability series is working – Paul Adom-Otchere

Journalist and host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, has praised President John Mahama’s government for what he described as an effective effort to promote transparency through its Accountability Series.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana hosted by Moro Awudu, Adom-Otchere said the initiative was a refreshing approach to governance communication.

“Government’s Accountability Series is working,” he said. “You see that the Attorney General is entitled to speak, and I think he should speak on government accountability. That’s a good programme. This is the first time we are having that. We used to have press conferences here and there that were never sustainable, but it appears that Felix’s government Accountability Series is working.”

However, the veteran broadcaster expressed concern about the level of detail the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, disclosed during his recent press briefings.

He cautioned that excessive public commentary on ongoing prosecutions could create unnecessary perceptions of wrongdoing and undermine the justice process.

“When he comes to speak and gives grand details in this manner, it fuels the perception that something wrong has happened, and in the end we are not able to secure these prosecutions,” Adom-Otchere said.

“It’s problematic for the democracy we are building, and nobody is going to win. You might win today and lose tomorrow, because even the person speaking tomorrow might be reminded of what he once said.”

He advised Dr Ayine to limit his public comments to what the law allows before cases go to court.

“It’s important that in briefing the press, the learned Attorney General stays within the operation of the law. He should simply say, yes, we have arrested Mr Hannan, who is on bail, and we are taking him to court for 78 million Ghana cedis he cannot account for. When we get to court, we will give the details there. The public will hear it, but that’s enough,” he added.