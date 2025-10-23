'We can't have better legacy in Upper East Region than to see the full realisation of the airport project' — Minister

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister, has reiterated calls for the construction of an airport in the region to enhance air transport connectivity, attract investment, and unlock the area's vast economic and tourism potential.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Upper East Regional Passport Application Centre in Bolgatanga, the Minister described the establishment of an airport as a “strategic necessity” that would drive regional transformation, facilitate trade, and support the government's agenda of balanced national development.

He noted that the region's proximity to Burkina Faso and Togo, coupled with its rich mineral deposits and growing population, made the airport project economically viable and urgent.

“Our region's transformation lies in air transportation and connectivity,” the Minister emphasised, adding that, “the demand for the airport is strong, real, and beneficial. We cannot have a better legacy in the region than to see the full realisation of this project.”

He disclosed that the proposed site for the airport, located at Sumbrungu near Bolgatanga, covers a total of 4,218.43 acres, with a two-kilometre runway already cleared to the satisfaction of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The Minister appealed to the Ministry of Transport to prioritise the commencement of the project as part of efforts to advance President John Dramani Mahama's vision of a “truly connected Ghana.”

He also expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Sumbrungu for their patriotic decision to release their ancestral land free of charge for the airport project, describing the gesture as “a lasting symbol of generosity and foresight.”

The establishment of the Regional Passport Application Centre in Bolgatanga was championed by the Alagumgube Association, an advocacy and development-oriented group in collaboration with the traditional authorities and the government.

The Centre is expected to relieve residents of the region of the stress of travelling several hours to either Tamale or Wa to acquire a passport.

The Regional Minister commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for establishing the first-ever passport office in the Upper East Region, describing it as a major step toward decentralisation and improved public service delivery.

He also lauded the Alagumgube Group for mobilising public support to renovate the facility, and the GCB Bank for releasing its premises to house the temporary passport office.

Mr Gabriel Agambila, the Founder and Leader of the Alagumgube Association, commended the government for responding positively to their efforts.

He said the Centre would significantly enhance residents’ chances of acquiring passports.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who inaugurated the Centre, assured residents of improved service provision that had a human face and integrity.

