34, including six chiefs arraigned over deadly clash at Ahwerase Odwira Festival

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
THU, 23 OCT 2025

The Eastern Regional Police Command has charged 34 individuals, among them six traditional rulers, in connection with a violent clash at Ahwerase in the Akuapem area that claimed one life and left three others injured during rituals preceding the annual Odwira Festival.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 23, 2025, the police identified the deceased as Isaac Nana Kwasi. He was reportedly killed when violence erupted during the ceremony to lift the customary ban on drumming and noise-making, a sacred tradition marking the beginning of Odwira festivities.

The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at the Aburi Presbyterian Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been deposited for autopsy and preservation.

The Odwira Festival, celebrated by the Akuapem people, is one of the most significant cultural events in the Eastern Region, symbolising purification, unity, and thanksgiving after the harvest season.

The lifting of the ban on drumming and noise-making is a highly revered ritual that signifies the community’s readiness to commence the festival.

Police reports indicate that the violence stemmed from a long-standing dispute between two traditional leaders — the Abokomahene of the Asona family and the Abimuhene of Ahwerase — over who held the right to perform the ritual. What began as a disagreement quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire among some youth loyal to the rival factions, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

The suspects have been charged with offences including rioting with offensive weapons and causing unlawful harm. During the operation, police retrieved two firearms — an Umarex pistol (No. MP160407589) and a Cyborg Magnum Force Pump Action gun (No. 602-H25YT-516) — as well as four live cartridges and four spent shells.

Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, Head of Public Affairs for the Eastern Regional Police Command, confirmed that calm has since been restored to the area. He said police officers have been stationed in and around Ahwerase to ensure peace throughout the Odwira Festival period.

He assured the public that investigations are ongoing and warned that anyone found guilty of participating in the violence will face the full force of the law.

