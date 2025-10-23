Bishop Agyenta calls for stronger church–state partnership to improve education in Northern Ghana

The Catholic Education Unit of the Navrongo–Bolgatanga Diocese has donated essential classroom furniture to 18 Catholic schools across the Upper East Region, aimed at boosting learning conditions, improving student nutrition, and supporting local education efforts.

The donation event, held on Friday, 17th October 2025, included the presentation of desks, dual desks, tables, and whiteboards. The occasion became more than just a handover of material resources; it was a powerful call for renewed commitment to the shared mission of education between Church and State.

Presiding over the ceremony, Most Rev. Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Navrongo–Bolgatanga Diocese, delivered an impassioned address that highlighted the Catholic Church’s enduring role in Ghana’s educational development. He emphasized the challenges, sacrifices, and aspirations that shape the Church’s mission in the region.

“Education has always been central to the mission of the Church, wherever it serves. We start schools in partnership with the government,” Bishop Agyenta remarked, underlining that the Catholic Church’s involvement in education is not only administrative but also spiritual, moral, and developmental. He celebrated the Church’s significant contribution to education, particularly in rural areas, and acknowledged that this partnership with the government remains vital for national progress.

While acknowledging the collaborative spirit between Church and government, the Bishop also expressed concern about the Church’s contributions sometimes being overlooked by certain state actors. He reminded attendees that many of Ghana’s oldest and most reputable schools were founded by missions and continue to serve communities where government resources are limited.

“The Church cannot do the work of government. We are partners,” he noted, stressing the importance of sustained, genuine collaboration.

Turning to the event’s main purpose, the donation of furniture, Bishop Agyenta described the items as not merely functional but symbolic of dignity for students long deprived of basic comforts. The Catholic Education Unit, led by Sr. Bernadine Pemii Dr., had mobilized support to procure and distribute 100 mono desks, 300 dual desks, 13 tables, and 7 whiteboards.

“There are still places where students sit on the floor, on blocks, or lie on their bellies,” the Bishop observed solemnly. “This donation is a small but significant effort to improve their learning environment.”

He praised Sr. Bernadine Pemii Dr. for her ingenuity and the generosity of partners such as the Eaton Foundation and Friends of Mama Noeline Haylett, whose contributions made the donation possible. He also highlighted the self-sufficiency of the Education Unit, which generates funds through initiatives like a small canteen to support its work.

“We need to support efforts like these. It’s not about personal gain, but about reinvesting in education,” he said.

Bishop Agyenta’s address was both a celebration of the donation and a call to action. He urged all stakeholders, including government officials, teachers, and the broader community, to support the Catholic Education Unit’s mission. He reminded the audience that the ultimate beneficiaries are the children, whose futures depend on a quality education.

He closed by blessing the furniture and formally handing it over to representatives of the beneficiary schools, amidst applause and gratitude.

The ceremony also underscored the Church’s moral and spiritual mission in education. The schools receiving the donation include: Sakogu R/C JHS Nalerigu, Naa-Sheriga R/C Primary Nalerigu, Langbinsi R/C JHS Nalerigu, Chinchulnum R/C Basic Bunkpurugu, Bazua R/C JHS Binduri, Christ The King KG Chaina, Jininga R/C JHS Fumbisi, Fr. Morin KG Sirigu, Abempingu R/C Primary Sirigu, St. Joseph Primary Soe, St. Georges Primary Tongo, Vincent Akurugu Mem. Prim. Bongo, Kpandema R/C KG Wiaga, Kazugu R/C KG Paga, Kasape R/C Primary Nalerigu, Holy Angels Bawku, St. Joseph JHS Soe, and Christ The King JHS Bolga.

Each school received furniture based on its specific needs, with Sakogu and Chinchulnum receiving the largest share due to critical shortages.

The donation is a testament to the Catholic Church’s unwavering commitment to education and the shared responsibility of improving Ghana’s educational landscape.