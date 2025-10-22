ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Education ministry orders urgent probe into alleged GH₵30,000 bribery in school placement

  Wed, 22 Oct 2025
Education Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak
WED, 22 OCT 2025
Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Ministry of Education has launched an urgent investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption in the ongoing school placement process following reports that some individuals are paying huge sums of money to secure placements for students.

The action comes after the Member of Parliament for Akrofuom, Hon. Joseph Azumah, alleged that a resident approached him for help with school placement and later returned with evidence showing that GH₵30,000 had been paid to secure admission for a child.

“Someone who knew I was an MP came to me at Community 16, where I live, and asked me to help their child gain admission to a certain school. Within a week, the person came back with evidence showing that they had paid GH₵30,000 to secure the placement. Why are we doing this to ourselves?” the MP reportedly said.

Reacting to the allegations, the Ministry described the claim and other similar reports as deeply troubling. It noted that such practices, if proven, undermine the integrity of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and the government’s commitment to fairness and meritocracy in education.

In a press statement signed by Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, the Ministry said it has convened a meeting with National Security and referred the matter for an urgent and thorough investigation. The move is aimed at uncovering the truth behind the bribery allegations and holding all culpable persons accountable.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that it is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fairness in the school placement process. Any individual found to have engaged in acts of bribery, extortion, or manipulation of the CSSPS will face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.

The Ministry also called on Hon. Joseph Azumah, Mr. Richard Asamoah Mensah — Secretary of the Construction and Building Workers’ Union of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) who recently made similar claims — and other individuals with credible information to cooperate fully with National Security to assist with the ongoing investigations.

It stressed that the Ministry remains resolute in ensuring that access to secondary education in Ghana remains free, fair, and merit-based.

“The Ministry remains determined to safeguard the integrity of the placement process and ensure that every Ghanaian child has an equal opportunity to education based on merit, not money or influence,” Dr. Apaak concluded.

10222025100308-1j041p5cbw-photo-2025-10-22-17-13-00

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

We cannot request Ofori-Attas extradition unless you have solid case, filed charges – AG explains delay We cannot request Ofori-Atta's extradition unless you have solid case, filed cha...

29 minutes ago

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr Creation of OSP was political gimmick by Akufo-Addo's gov’t – Kwesi Pratt

33 minutes ago

Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years

38 minutes ago

Police grabhuman trafficking,cybercrime syndicate in Accra;57 Nigerians rescued, five suspects arrested Police grab human trafficking, cybercrime syndicate in Accra; 57 Nigerians rescu...

47 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Gov't failing to submit documents for flagship programmes for parliamentary scru...

47 minutes ago

So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for every promise — Majority Leader So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for...

47 minutes ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Minority slams gov't over alleged removal of anti-LGBTQ+ bill from Order Paper  

47 minutes ago

MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghana Programme MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghan...

47 minutes ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Cabinet to decide whether to auction NAM1's properties – Dominic Ayine

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak Education ministry orders urgent probe into alleged GH₵30,000 bribery in school ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line