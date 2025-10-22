ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mawuli School 2000 Year Group to hand over renovated “White Block” as 25th Anniversary Legacy Project

Donations The renovated
WED, 22 OCT 2025
The renovated

The Mawuli School 2000 Year Group will officially hand over the fully renovated “White Block” to the school on Sunday, October 26, 2025, as part of activities marking its 25th anniversary.

Valued at GHC 300,000, the renovation project seeks to preserve the school’s heritage, enhance learning conditions, and inspire future generations of students.

Founded in 1950 by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. C.W. Armstrong, Mawuli School remains one of Ghana’s most distinguished second-cycle institutions. Over the decades, it has produced notable leaders across various sectors, solidifying its reputation as a centre of excellence and character formation.

The “White Block,” an architectural landmark on campus, holds deep historical and emotional significance for generations of students. Built during the school’s early years of expansion, it has served as a hub for academic and extracurricular activities, including classes, examinations, and student group meetings. For many alumni, it represents the foundation of their personal and intellectual growth.

The 2000 Year Group adopted the “White Block” renovation as its signature legacy project for the 25th anniversary. The initiative involved comprehensive structural rehabilitation, new roofing, painting, replacement of classroom furniture, and modernization of interior facilities to meet contemporary learning needs.

The official handover ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the forecourt of the “White Block” on the Mawuli School campus. The event will bring together school authorities, staff, students, alumni, parents, and community leaders to celebrate the milestone.

In addition to the renovation project, the 2000 Year Group will make a charitable donation to the Ho Central Female Prisons on Friday, October 24, 2025. The outreach forms part of the group’s social impact agenda to extend compassion and hope to female inmates and promote community reintegration.

As an active member of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU), the 2000 Year Group has committed to supporting initiatives that uphold the school’s enduring motto, “Head, Heart, and Hand.”

The group’s 25th-anniversary celebrations will also feature participation in the OMSU 75th Anniversary Float, a 90s-themed social night, and the grand handover of the renovated “White Block” — a project that stands as a testament to loyalty, legacy, and leadership.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery licenses Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery lice...

48 minutes ago

Said Sinare and President Mahama 'Stay connected to the grassroots or risk losing power' — Ambassador Sinare warn...

52 minutes ago

Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear

1 hour ago

October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on interbank October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on inter...

1 hour ago

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey NPP bans executives, MPs from endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of 2026 pri...

1 hour ago

Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulators Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulator...

1 hour ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

2 hours ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

3 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

3 hours ago

Criminals exploiting churches, mosques — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn against money laundering threat 'Criminals exploiting churches, mosques' — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line