Mawuli School 2000 Year Group to hand over renovated “White Block” as 25th Anniversary Legacy Project

The Mawuli School 2000 Year Group will officially hand over the fully renovated “White Block” to the school on Sunday, October 26, 2025, as part of activities marking its 25th anniversary.

Valued at GHC 300,000, the renovation project seeks to preserve the school’s heritage, enhance learning conditions, and inspire future generations of students.

Founded in 1950 by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. C.W. Armstrong, Mawuli School remains one of Ghana’s most distinguished second-cycle institutions. Over the decades, it has produced notable leaders across various sectors, solidifying its reputation as a centre of excellence and character formation.

The “White Block,” an architectural landmark on campus, holds deep historical and emotional significance for generations of students. Built during the school’s early years of expansion, it has served as a hub for academic and extracurricular activities, including classes, examinations, and student group meetings. For many alumni, it represents the foundation of their personal and intellectual growth.

The 2000 Year Group adopted the “White Block” renovation as its signature legacy project for the 25th anniversary. The initiative involved comprehensive structural rehabilitation, new roofing, painting, replacement of classroom furniture, and modernization of interior facilities to meet contemporary learning needs.

The official handover ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the forecourt of the “White Block” on the Mawuli School campus. The event will bring together school authorities, staff, students, alumni, parents, and community leaders to celebrate the milestone.

In addition to the renovation project, the 2000 Year Group will make a charitable donation to the Ho Central Female Prisons on Friday, October 24, 2025. The outreach forms part of the group’s social impact agenda to extend compassion and hope to female inmates and promote community reintegration.

As an active member of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU), the 2000 Year Group has committed to supporting initiatives that uphold the school’s enduring motto, “Head, Heart, and Hand.”

The group’s 25th-anniversary celebrations will also feature participation in the OMSU 75th Anniversary Float, a 90s-themed social night, and the grand handover of the renovated “White Block” — a project that stands as a testament to loyalty, legacy, and leadership.