Sheikh Yahaya Amin honoured in USA for exemplary service to humanity

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
The Yankasa Association of USA has honoured Sheikh Dr. Yahaya Amin, Founder and Leader of the Islamic Foundation for Peace and Development (IFPAD) and Deputy Supreme Leader of the Supreme Council for Tinaniya Islamic Affairs, Ghana, for his outstanding religious leadership and humanitarian service.

The award was presented to Sheikh Dr. Amin in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the spiritual and social development of Zongo communities both in Ghana and the diaspora.

According to the Association, Sheikh Dr. Amin has played a pivotal role in promoting Islamic education, peace, and unity among Muslims across communities. His dedication to community development and interfaith harmony has earned him widespread respect and admiration.

Presenting the award, during a symposium at the Yankasa community mosque in Bronx, Mr. Ibrahim Abdulai Masigan, President of the Yankasa Association of USA, praised Sheikh Dr. Amin for his unwavering commitment to uplifting the lives of Muslims and fostering development within Zongo communities.

The recognition forms part of the Association’s initiative to honour distinguished individuals making significant impacts within the Muslim world, reflecting Sheikh Amin’s enduring influence as a spiritual leader and advocate for social progress.

Mr. Ibrahim Anyass Ahmed, the secretary and spokesperson for Sheikh Dr. Yahaya Amin, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the Islamic leader, describing the honour as a testament to Sheikh Amin’s lifelong dedication to peace and service.

He noted that Sheikh Amin was also celebrated by Ghanaian Muslims in the United States for his just leadership and peace-loving nature. This is evident in the various sermons he delivered at the Yankasa Maulid, the Yonkers mosque and the Alaaka Association mosque located at Newark, New Jersey.

The award was presented during the sheikh’s visit to the United States of America to celebrate the annual maulid of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW) organised by the Yankasa Association. During his visit, Sheikh Amin met with various Muslim communities across the U.S.A sharing words of wisdom, advice, and messages of peace that inspired unity among the Ghanaian Muslim diaspora.

Mr. Ibrahim added that Ghanaian Muslims in the U.S.A deeply appreciated Sheikh Amin’s tireless efforts in promoting peace and harmony among all faiths in Ghana and beyond. He thanked the members of the Yankasa Association and his ardent followers and students in the U.S.A for the honor done during his visit.

