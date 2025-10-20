Communication Minister receives AlphaVecta Technologies delegation

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, welcomed a delegation from AlphaVecta Technologies Limited, an AI company based in the UK and Ghana, dedicated to leveraging Artificial Intelligence to drive growth and development across Africa.
The visit aimed to express deep appreciation for the Minister’s participation and unwavering support during the recently held Pan-African AI Summit in Accra.
The meeting, held last Friday, centred on strengthening collaboration to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth within Ghana’s evolving AI ecosystem.
The CEO of AlphaVecta Technologies, Mr Carlos Amoako, presented a citation of appreciation to the Minister in recognition of his visionary leadership and steadfast advocacy for AI innovation in Ghana and across Africa.
Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing initiatives that will position Ghana as a leading hub for responsible and inclusive AI development on the continent.