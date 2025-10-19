When Division Becomes the Greatest Enemy: The Unspoken Truth Behind the NPP Attacks

A Party Losing Its Own Voice

As the New Patriotic Party approaches the January 2026 flagbearer elections, the atmosphere inside the party has become tense and unsettling. What should have been a period of renewal and excitement has turned into one of mistrust, hostility, and open confrontation.

Once known for its discipline and organization, the NPP is now struggling with internal friction that has turned colleagues into rivals. The open display of anger on television, radio, and social media shows how far the party has drifted from its core values of unity and respect.

“The image of a disciplined political family that once made the NPP stand tall among others is fading before the eyes of the Ghanaian public.”

The upcoming election was expected to showcase the party’s democratic maturity. Instead, it has revealed a family at war with itself.

The Seeds of Division Were Planted Long Ago

The disunity now visible did not begin today. It is the outcome of years of resentment, silence, and betrayal that followed earlier contests. Many who lost previous internal elections never forgave or forgot. Some simply waited for the right time to return the pain they felt.

The leadership’s failure to address these tensions allowed bitterness to grow. Regional and constituency structures became aligned with personalities rather than principles. As a result, internal competition transformed into deep-seated rivalry.

When the discussion of the 2026 flagbearer began, these old wounds reopened. What was once private frustration became public warfare. What we are witnessing now is not the birth of division, but the harvest of years of ignored conflict.

The Hidden Hands Behind the Defeat

The poor performance of the NPP in the recent national elections did not happen by chance. Low turnout among traditional supporters reflected disappointment and deliberate inaction from within.

Campaign insiders know that certain regional and constituency officers withheld resources, delayed communication, and refused to act. Some viewed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s potential victory as a threat to their own influence. They believed that his failure would restore their relevance and prove that he was not the right candidate.

These acts of quiet sabotage were calculated. When the party suffered defeat, those same individuals pretended to call for unity, yet celebrated privately. The truth is painful but clear: part of the loss was self-inflicted.

“The NPP’s defeat was not fully inflicted by the opposition. It was self-inflicted by those who preferred internal victory over national success.”

The Price of Selfish Ambition

The NPP is bleeding from within because selfishness has overtaken service. The original values of sacrifice and loyalty have been replaced with personal greed and arrogance.

Senior members who should be guiding the young are now leading attacks. Their public comments are not motivated by strategy but by anger. The insults, sarcasm, and disrespect have weakened the moral fiber of the party.

Dr. Bawumia has become the main target of these frustrations. His leadership style challenges the old systems that have benefited a few for years. He represents change, inclusion, and a new way of doing politics. That threatens those who have built their influence on the politics of control.

They do not fear that he will fail. They fear that he might succeed.

A Gift to the Opponent

Every public insult, every leaked recording, and every social media attack is a present to the National Democratic Congress. The opponent does not need to search for weaknesses. The NPP is handing them freely.

Party members are producing the very words, videos, and materials that will later be used against them in campaign season. By the time the flagbearer race ends, the NDC will have an entire library of clips showing NPP figures attacking their own.

“This is not political competition. It is slow suicide. A party that cannot protect its own candidate cannot protect the national interest.”

The opponent’s greatest advantage is not its message. It is the NPP’s self-destruction.

When Dislike Turns into Betrayal

The growing hostility toward Dr. Bawumia in certain circles has crossed the line of disagreement and entered the realm of betrayal. Some have openly stated they would rather see the NDC win than see him become president.

This attitude exposes a moral crisis. It shows how personal hatred has overshadowed loyalty. To wish for your own party’s defeat simply because your preferred candidate did not win is not political strategy. It is treachery.

Some of these individuals still occupy influential positions. They speak of unity while quietly planning the next internal sabotage. Their actions reveal how ambition can destroy character and integrity.

If this behavior continues, no candidate will be able to unite the party, and no amount of campaigning will restore public trust.

The Test of True Leadership

The January 2026 flagbearer election will be more than an internal contest. It will be a test of whether the NPP still has the moral maturity to hold itself together.

If Dr. Bawumia is declared winner, those who have spent months attacking him must decide whether they will put the party first or continue their campaign of bitterness. Their response will determine the party’s survival.

Ghanaians are watching. They are asking whether the NPP can govern a nation when it cannot govern its own house. The answer will depend on how the party conducts itself after the flagbearer race.



The Public’s Growing Disappointment

Among ordinary supporters, frustration is growing. Many who once proudly wore NPP colours now avoid political discussion. They feel embarrassed by the constant fighting and the lack of discipline among leaders.

The party that once commanded admiration has become a source of public ridicule. Instead of debates about national policy or governance, the media is filled with arguments, leaked audios, and endless personal attacks.

This behavior is destroying confidence not only in the NPP but in Ghanaian politics as a whole. People are beginning to believe that self-interest has completely replaced public service.



Reclaiming the Party’s Soul

The NPP must now decide what kind of future it wants. The party was founded on the values of freedom, justice, and service. Those values have been forgotten. The leadership must act with courage to restore discipline and stop pretending that silence is peace.

Dr. Bawumia must stay focused on his message of development, fairness, and national progress. His calmness in the face of insults is already setting an example. The party should follow that example and focus on rebuilding relationships at every level.

Healing will not happen through speeches. It will happen through honesty, humility, and the willingness to forgive.



The Road Ahead

After the flagbearer election, the NPP will have a short window to unite before the national campaign begins. If the bitterness continues, the party will go into the 2028 elections already defeated.

Voters will not trust a divided party to lead a united country. The NPP must therefore rebuild credibility by replacing arrogance with accountability and replacing rivalry with teamwork.

“Ghanaians are no longer impressed by slogans. They want sincerity, accountability, and peace within leadership structures.”

The true campaign will not be fought against the NDC. It will be fought within the conscience of the NPP.

A Call to Conscience and Country

The New Patriotic Party stands at a defining moment in its history. The constant insults and schemes may bring satisfaction to a few, but they are destroying decades of collective achievement.

If this behavior continues, history will not say the NDC defeated the NPP. It will say the NPP destroyed itself through pride and division.

The choice is clear: unity or collapse, humility or chaos, renewal or ruin. The time for excuses has passed. The party must rise above the noise, reclaim its discipline, and remember its purpose.

Ghana deserves a government that can work together for progress. The NPP must prove that it still has the wisdom to do so.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance From Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

