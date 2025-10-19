ModernGhana logo
Rethinking the Practice of Combining Schooling and Apprenticeship in the Upper West Region

The practice of enrolling children in school for formal education while simultaneously assigning them to learn a trade or craft as apprentices has become a common trend in many parts of the Upper West Region — particularly in Wa Township and surrounding communities. While the intention behind this practice may be good, it deserves careful reconsideration. Having observed this trend for years, I believe it is a growing concern that calls for collective reflection and action.

It is no secret that the Upper West Region remains one of the most economically deprived areas in Ghana. Unlike other regions that benefit from diverse economic activities — such as fishing along the coast, cocoa and coffee farming in the forest zones, and mining in areas like Obuasi and Tarkwa — the Upper West Region has limited livelihood options. Although gold has been discovered in parts of the region, mining operations have yet to yield substantial benefits for local communities.

Because of this economic reality, many parents believe the best way to secure their children’s future is to allow them to learn a trade alongside formal schooling. In Wa Township — and perhaps in towns like Nadowli, Kaleo, Jirapa, and Tumu — it is common to see schoolchildren rushing from classrooms straight to workshops to learn carpentry, tailoring, electrical work, auto mechanics, or weaving after school hours.

While the idea of combining academic and practical skills is commendable, the problem lies in how it is practised. A child may indeed learn quickly, but no child can absorb too many lessons at once. When a child spends the entire day in school and continues to train in a workshop afterwards, it becomes overwhelming — especially for those as young as six or seven years old.

This exhausting routine often leaves them physically drained, with little time or energy to study, rest, or even play. Beyond physical fatigue, it has deeper psychological and academic effects. Once these children begin earning small amounts of money from their trade, they often start viewing formal education as a waste of time. The immediate satisfaction of earning money distracts them from long-term academic goals. Some even feign illness or skip school just to spend more time at the workshop, where they feel more rewarded.

Others may argue that some children return from school only to assist their parents on the farm. But there is a clear difference. A child helping parents on the farm is not under formal apprenticeship training. What I am referring to is the growing trend of placing young children under apprenticeship — learning artisanal work such as tailoring, carpentry, or mechanical repairs — with the intention of turning it into a lifelong occupation. This is fundamentally different from farm support, which is usually seasonal and part of household labour, not professional training.

If left unchecked, this practice could have serious long-term consequences. It risks producing a generation that undervalues education — not because they are lazy, but because they were introduced to trade work too early, before fully understanding the purpose and benefits of formal learning.

In technologically advanced countries such as China, children also participate in hands-on training, but the difference lies in the structure. There, practical education complements academic learning in a well-coordinated and age-appropriate manner. In Ghana, unfortunately, the approach is often unstructured and burdensome, rather than supportive.

It is important to remember that formal education remains essential, even for artisans and technicians. A person who combines formal education with practical skills is far more likely to succeed. Formal education teaches vital skills such as record keeping, proposal writing, basic accounting, communication, and problem-solving. Without these, artisans may struggle to manage their businesses effectively and risk exploitation or failure.

However, the blame should not rest solely on parents. Our educational system also bears part of the responsibility. Many technical and vocational schools in Ghana lack the necessary tools, materials, and facilities to provide effective training. The system still focuses excessively on theory instead of practical learning, leaving students ill-prepared for the job market or self-employment. If technical and vocational education were well-resourced and integrated into mainstream schooling, it could help reduce unemployment and promote local production, minimising our over-reliance on imported goods.

A well-structured educational system should identify children’s talents and interests early and guide them toward areas that best fit their potential. Unfortunately, many primary school pupils in Ghana are overloaded with too many subjects in a single day, leaving little room for creativity, innovation, or skill development.

That said, combining formal education and apprenticeship can still be beneficial — but only when done with older students who are mature enough to plan and balance their time effectively. Senior High School students, for instance, can engage in practical training during weekends or long vacations without compromising their studies. In such cases, both education and skill development can reinforce each other, preparing them for both employment and entrepreneurship.

In conclusion, the practice of combining schooling and apprenticeship is widespread across the Upper West Region, particularly in Wa Township. While it stems from good intentions, it needs restructuring and age-appropriate application. We must ensure that the desire to equip our children with practical skills does not come at the expense of their education. A well-educated artisan is far more empowered than one who can only work with their hands but not with their mind.

The people of the Upper West Region are watching!

FAB’s Gist

Francis Angbabora Baaladong
Francis Angbabora Baaladong, © 2025

I'm a social commentator who wants to see a complete change of attitude in society through my write-ups. I love to write and many of my writings dwell on contemporary social issues in Ghana especially, and in the world at large. I also write short stories and poems to inspire the youth. Finally, traditional music and dance are my favourites.

