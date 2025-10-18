NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ll bring world-class development if voted as President’ — Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said his future government will deliver world-class development for Ghana if elected President.

According to him, his track record in innovation and digital transformation as Vice President is clear evidence of his capability to drive massive national progress.

Speaking at the Takyiman North constituency, at the end of his campaign tour of the Bono East Region on Saturday, October 18, Dr. Bawumia cited initiatives such as the Ghana Card and the Mobile Money Interoperability platform as major strides that transformed Ghana’s digital space.

He emphasized that the Mobile Money Interoperability platform has revolutionized financial transactions in the country, making Ghana the first in Africa to achieve such a feat.

“Mobile money accounts have grown from 8 million to 24 million, and the number of agents has increased from 107,000 to about 900,000 — all because of the interoperability system,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the success of the Zipline drone delivery system.

The initiative, according to him, has positioned Ghana as a global leader in medical drone services, with countries like the United Kingdom now seeking to replicate the initiative.

“That is why I say, when you vote for me, I will bring world-class development. You can believe me because what I have done as Vice President shows that I will do even more as President,” he noted.