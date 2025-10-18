ModernGhana logo
Ghana, Grenada sign health pact to recruit Ghanaian nurses for caribbean jobs

Ghana and Grenada have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Health Cooperation to enable Ghanaian healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, to work in the Caribbean island nation.

The agreement was sealed at the Jubilee House when President John Dramani Mahama hosted Prime Minister Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell of Grenada for bilateral talks and a state luncheon. Prime Minister Mitchell arrived in Ghana last Thursday with a high-level delegation for a two-day official visit.

The MoU, titled “Recruitment of Ghanaian Nurses for the State of Grenada”, was signed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Joseph Andall, Grenada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development. President Mahama and Prime Minister Mitchell witnessed the ceremony.

The pact underscores a shared vision for people-centred development and marks a major step in strengthening Ghana–Grenada relations.

President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to ensuring the agreement delivers tangible results, describing the partnership as an opportunity to deepen cooperation in health and human resource exchange.

“Ghana is committed to the implementation of this accord,” he said. “Grenada’s interest in recruiting Ghanaian nurses and allied health professionals presents a valuable opportunity for structured collaboration.”

He praised the professionalism and compassion of Ghanaian health workers, noting that the country was ready to explore mutually beneficial arrangements that support both national and international healthcare priorities.

President Mahama also used the occasion to rally Grenada and other Caribbean nations to support Ghana’s planned United Nations motion seeking global recognition of slavery as one of history’s greatest crimes against humanity.

“At the UN General Assembly this year, I announced Ghana’s intention to file a motion next year to declare slavery one of the greatest crimes against humanity,” he stated. “Mr Prime Minister, I know I can count on your support and that of our Caribbean and African Union colleagues.”

He highlighted the need for stronger ties between Africa and the Caribbean, calling for direct air connectivity between the two regions to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. “The absence of direct flights is not just inconvenient — it is a strategic barrier,” he said.

In his response at the state luncheon, Prime Minister Mitchell described the visit as a celebration of shared heritage and a commitment to building a bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.

“As we remember the tragedy of our past, we use it as inspiration to build a new bridge that promises prosperity, unity, and empowerment for future generations,” he said.

The Grenadian leader said the new agreements, including the health cooperation MoU, reflected deliberate efforts to move bilateral relations forward. He also reiterated his country’s support for reparations for slavery, calling it “perhaps the most inhuman crime committed against humanity.”

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Mitchell revealed ongoing discussions with Ethiopian Airlines to establish direct flights between Africa and the Caribbean. “If you are in Grenada, you will feel just at home as if you are in Africa,” he remarked, highlighting tourism and cultural potential.

He paid glowing tribute to Sister Margaret, a Ghanaian who has served for 15 years as Principal of the New Life Organisation, Grenada’s top technical and vocational institute. “Her dedication has transformed lives, proving what people-to-people cooperation can achieve,” he said.

The visit also featured the first Ghana–Grenada Political Consultation Meeting at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following earlier agreements on visa waivers and cooperation in culture, trade, and education signed in 2024.

The two countries discussed expanding collaboration in health, education, skills development, trade, investment, tourism, culture, climate action, and disaster management.

Foreign Minister Ablakwa said Ghana welcomed Grenada’s “tremendous interest” in recruiting health professionals and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to ensure the smooth implementation of the MoU.

He added that both nations would continue to strengthen educational partnerships, particularly in medical training, e-learning, and vocational education, to enhance human capital and deepen cross-cultural exchange.

