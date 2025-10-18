V/R: EC to hold by-election for Anyako electoral area on November 11 

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that a by-election would be held in the Anyako Electoral Area in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The decision follows the elevation of Mr Wisdom Seade, the Assembly member of the area, to the position of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, which resulted in the seat being vacant.

The EC had earlier opened nominations for the by-election from Monday, October 6, which closed on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for interested aspirants to pick forms to contest the vacant position.

This was per the regulation under the Local Governance Acts, 2016 (Act 936) Amended as (Act 940) for the EC to conduct elections for vacant electoral areas and Units, arising from the death or resignation of an Assembly, or Unit Committee member.

Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that a total of five individuals had filed to contest for the vacant Assembly member position in the Anyako electoral area, with notice of poll expected to be displayed soon to inform the public of the crucial event per the procedures of the EC.

As usual, the EC is expected to conduct the polls between the hours of 0700 hours to 1700 hours on the stipulated date, to provide ample time for eligible voters to cast their ballots.

Mr Roger Avorgbedor, the Electoral Commission's Returning Officer at Keta, in an interview with the GNA, assured the public that all the necessary materials and measures would be in place to ensure a fair and transparent election.

He explained that this was not the usual general election where the EC needed to open a new voter registration, but it was a by-election for all eligible voters to exercise their franchise, to elect a representative to occupy the vacant seat for their electoral area.

He urged the electorates to follow the procedures and guidelines of the election for a successful and smooth exercise, which would enable them to elect a representative to replace Mr Seade, the former Assembly member, who has earlier resigned after been nominated and voted for as the MCE.

In addition to the by-election for the vacant positions for Assembly member position nationwide, the EC, would also be conducting elections for unit committee members in areas where there were vacancies, to ensure that all levels of local governance were adequately represented.

He said individuals who had picked up nomination forms were expected to campaign, tabling their visions and missions before the electorate, to convince and secure votes during the elections.

Some residents in the Anyako Electoral Area, who spoke to the GNA, expressed satisfaction about the moves by the EC, and were eagerly waiting for the by-election which promised to be a crucial event in determining the representation of the area.

They said that the by-election would be a significant step not for the Anyako Electoral Area alone but for the entire municipality and also provide an opportunity for eligible residents to exercise their rights to choose a leader who would work together with traditional and community leaders, and the MCE to reshape the future of their area.

The election is expected to be smooth and successful before, during and after, with the EC working tirelessly to ensure that all necessary arrangements such as security and safety measures are put in place ahead of the exercise.

The residents appreciated the decision by the EC to conduct the by-election which demonstrated the commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that the representation of the people was maintained at all levels of governance.

As the election day approaches, the residents are expected to turn out in large numbers to cast their ballots and have their voices heard, while the outcome of the by-election would also determine the representation and development of the electoral area.

