Ben Asante: Appreciation of a fine, enterprising Journalist

Ben Asante, a journalist from the Volta Region of Ghana, was better known to readers of African publications operating in the UK and Nigeria, than to consumers of newspaper and magazine products in his home country. In other words, he operated in the “sophisticated” end of African journalism, represented by such relatively "posh" publications as Africa Now and New African.

Because these publications were largely dependent on African Governments for the revenue that enabled them to survive in the extremely competitive international arena, they tended to need what might be called “intermediaries” who could “connect” them to African Governments that were always short of foreign exchange.

Ben Asante was one of the few journalists who could operate seamlessly in both the journalistic and political fields. I myself first met him when I was sent to Nigeria in September 1979, to cover the installation of a civilian government in that country, following the handing over of the reins of government by the military Government of General Olusegun Obasanjo to the newly-elected one headed by Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

I knew almost no-one important in Lagos, but was fortunate enough to run into Ben there. His friendly personality seemed crafted to fulfil the type role of “intermediary” I have described above. He became endeared to me almost immediately, but more important, I discovered that his amiable personality had won him the trust of highly-placed personalities from all sides of the political spectrum in Nigeria.

Ben was shrewd and untiring, and as soon as I made it clear to him that I was in possession of a cable card issued by the London Guardian, he organised an interview for me with the new Government's Minister of Justice, Mr Richard Akinjide, the man to whom Shagari owed his presidency. Shagari's victory had been challenged in court by his opponent, Chief Obafemi Awolowo on the grounds that Shagari had not obtained a majority of votes in "two-thirds of Nigeria's nineteen states" as required by the Constitution.

Akinjide became Nigeria's biggest celebrity overnight, and I was able to report on his mathematical wizardry" for the Guardian, thanks to Ben Asante.

In later years, Ben again helped me to interview Gen Ibrahim Babangida, head of state of Nigeria, and his counterpart in Liberia, Samuel Doe.

Ben was born on 12 August 1949 and died on 14 August 2025.

May his soul rest in peace.