Ben Asante: Appreciation of a fine, enterprising Journalist

Ben Asante, a journalist from the Volta Region of Ghana, was better known to readers of African publications operating in the UK and Nigeria, than to consumers of newspaper and magazine products in his home country. In other words, he operated in the “sophisticated” end of African journalism, represented by such relatively "posh" publications as Africa Now and New African.

Because these publications were largely dependent on African Governments for the revenue that enabled them to survive in the extremely competitive international arena, they tended to need what might be called “intermediaries” who could “connect” them to African Governments that were always short of foreign exchange.

Ben Asante was one of the few journalists who could operate seamlessly in both the journalistic and political fields. I myself first met him when I was sent to Nigeria in September 1979, to cover the installation of a civilian government in that country, following the handing over of the reins of government by the military Government of General Olusegun Obasanjo to the newly-elected one headed by Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

I knew almost no-one important in Lagos, but was fortunate enough to run into Ben there. His friendly personality seemed crafted to fulfil the type role of “intermediary” I have described above. He became endeared to me almost immediately, but more important, I discovered that his amiable personality had won him the trust of highly-placed personalities from all sides of the political spectrum in Nigeria.

Ben was shrewd and untiring, and as soon as I made it clear to him that I was in possession of a cable card issued by the London Guardian, he organised an interview for me with the new Government's Minister of Justice, Mr Richard Akinjide, the man to whom Shagari owed his presidency. Shagari's victory had been challenged in court by his opponent, Chief Obafemi Awolowo on the grounds that Shagari had not obtained a majority of votes in "two-thirds of Nigeria's nineteen states" as required by the Constitution.

Akinjide became Nigeria's biggest celebrity overnight, and I was able to report on his mathematical wizardry" for the Guardian, thanks to Ben Asante.

In later years, Ben again helped me to interview Gen Ibrahim Babangida, head of state of Nigeria, and his counterpart in Liberia, Samuel Doe.

Ben was born on 12 August 1949 and died on 14 August 2025.

May his soul rest in peace.

Cameron Duodu
Cameron Duodu, © 2025

Martin Cameron Duodu is a United Kingdom-based Ghanaian novelist, journalist, editor and broadcaster. After publishing a novel, The Gab Boys, in 1967, Duodu went on to a career as a journalist and editorialist.. More Martin Cameron Duodu (born 24 May 1937) is a United Kingdom-based Ghanaian novelist, journalist, editor and broadcaster. After publishing a novel, The Gab Boys, in 1967, Duodu went on to a career as a journalist and editorialist.

Education
Duodu was born in Asiakwa in eastern Ghana and educated at Kyebi Government Senior School and the Rapid Results College, London , through which he took his O-Level and A-Level examinations by correspondence course . He began writing while still at school, the first story he ever wrote ("Tough Guy In Town") being broadcast on the radio programme The Singing Net and subsequently included in Voices of Ghana , a 1958 anthology edited by Henry Swanzy that was "the first Ghanaian literary anthology of poems, stories, plays and essays".

Early career
Duodu was a student teacher in 1954, and worked on a general magazine called New Nation in Ghana, before going on to become a radio journalist for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation from 1956 to 1960, becoming editor of radio news <8> (moonlighting by contributing short stories and poetry to The Singing Net and plays to the programme Ghana Theatre). <9> From 1960 to 1965 he was editor of the Ghana edition of the South African magazine Drum , <10> and in 1970 edited the Daily Graphic , <3> the biggest-selling newspaper in Ghana.< citation needed >

The Gab Boys (1967) and creative writing
In 1967, Duodu's novel The Gab Boys was published in London by André Deutsch . The "gab boys" of the title – so called because of their gabardine trousers – are the sharply dressed youths who hang about the village and are considered delinquent by their elders. The novel is the story of the adventures of one of them, who runs away from village life, eventually finding a new life in the Ghana capital of Accra . According to one recent critic, "Duodu simultaneously represents two currents in West African literature of the time, on the one hand the exploration of cultural conflict and political corruption in post-colonial African society associated with novelists and playwrights such as Chinua Achebe and Ama Ata Aidoo , and on the other hand the optimistic affirmation of African cultural strengths found in poets of the time such as David Diop and Frank Kobina Parkes . These themes come together in a very compassionate discussion of the way that individual people, rich and poor, are pushed to compromise themselves as they try to navigate a near-chaotic transitional society."

In June 2010 Duodu was a participant in the symposium Empire and Me: Personal Recollections of Imperialism in Reality and Imagination, held at Cumberland Lodge , alongside other speakers who included Diran Adebayo , Jake Arnott , Margaret Busby , Meira Chand , Michelle de Kretser , Nuruddin Farah , Jack Mapanje , Susheila Nasta , Jacob Ross , Marina Warner , and others.

Duodu also writes plays and poetry. His work was included in the anthology Messages: Poems from Ghana ( Heinemann Educational Books , 1970).

Other activities and journalism
Having worked as a correspondent for various publications in the decades since the 1960s, including The Observer , The Financial Times , The Sunday Times , United Press International , Reuters , De Volkskrant ( Amsterdam ), and The Economist , Duodu has been based in Britain as a freelance journalist since the 1980s. He has had stints with the magazines South and Index on Censorship , and has written regularly for outlets such as The Independent and The Guardian .

He is the author of the blog "Under the Neem Tree" in New African magazine (London), and has also published regular columns in The Mail and Guardian ( Johannesburg ) and City Press (Johannesburg), as well as writing a weekly column for the Ghanaian Times (Accra) for many years.< citation needed >

Duodu has appeared frequently as a contributor on BBC World TV and BBC World Service radio news programmes discussing African politics, economy and culture.

He contributed to the 2014 volume Essays in Honour of Wole Soyinka at 80, edited by Ivor Agyeman-Duah and Ogochukwu Promise.Column: Cameron Duodu

