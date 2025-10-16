ModernGhana logo
C/R: Collapsed bridge cut off over 30 communities in Agona East District

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
THU, 16 OCT 2025

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East, Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah, has assured residents of more than 30 communities cut off by the collapse of a footbridge over River Akora that urgent steps are being taken to restore access.

The collapsed bridge, which links several farming communities to Agona Ninta and other parts of the district, has made movement extremely difficult, especially for schoolchildren and farmers. Residents say the bridge became unsafe after it gave way, while the river’s overflow has made crossing perilous.

Speaking to the media after visiting the affected areas to assess the situation, Hon. Mensah described the damage as severe and promised immediate intervention. He said engineers from the district assembly would be dispatched to the site to determine the scope of work required for reconstruction.

“I just received their call for urgent help, and we are responding immediately because over 4,000 farmers depend on this bridge. They cannot be left stranded,” Hon. Mensah stated.

He explained that while the assembly is committed to fixing the problem, the cost of the project exceeds its financial capacity. He therefore appealed to individuals, NGOs, philanthropists, and the general public to partner with the government in rebuilding the bridge.

Hon. Mensah also criticised the previous NPP administration for what he described as a “political approach” to the project. “The previous government did politics with this bridge, executing a temporary fix instead of a permanent solution,” he said. “The NDC government, led by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, is a listening government. Together with our Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon. Queenster Maame Pokua Sawyer, we will ensure that the people regain access and their livelihoods are restored.”

He further advised residents to avoid crossing the collapsed bridge and to use alternative routes to transport their farm produce to market centres. “We need everyone alive to contribute to national development, so please don’t risk your lives,” he cautioned.

An opinion leader from Agona Nampong, Mr. Kojo Nkum, expressed gratitude to the DCE for his swift response, noting that many farmers have been unable to sell their produce, which is now rotting due to the isolation.

Mr. Nkum also appealed to the government, through the Agona East District Assembly, to connect their community to the national electricity grid to promote economic activities and job creation.

Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah was accompanied on his visit by officials from the Agona East District Assembly, including Mr. Mutala Mohammed.

