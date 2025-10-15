ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 15 Oct 2025 Headlines

Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana

The Grenadian Prime Minister, Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, will arrive in Accra on Thursday, 16th October, for a two-day official visit to Ghana.

A statement issued by the Presidency said President John Dramani Mahama would welcome the visiting Prime Minister for bilateral talks on Friday morning and host him to a State Luncheon after the meeting.

It said the Prime Minister would be accompanied by Grenada's Chief of Staff, Mr Teddy St Louis and Mr Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, as well as other top Government officials.

The statement said the delegation would participate in the first Ghana-Grenada Political Consultation Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shortly after the Prime Minister's arrival on Thursday.

It said Prime Minister Mitchell was scheduled to visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park before departing from the country later on Friday.

Grenada is a volcanic Caribbean Island country in the West Indies with St. George’s as its capital.

It has two main seasons, with lush rainforests, fertile land, mountains, beautiful beaches, and diving sites, which drive tourism and the economy.

In 2024, Ghana and Grenada signed bilateral agreements on visa waivers and cooperation on culture, trade, and education.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana

1 hour ago

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Uncapping Health Insurance Scheme rakes in GH¢9.76 Billion – Dr. Bampoe   

1 hour ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide Bryan Acheampong served eight years without salary, government car – Pius Hadzid...

2 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences Akpanyikye to life imprisonment Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences ...

2 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentence Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentenc...

2 hours ago

Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted

3 hours ago

If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified – Cynthia Morrison 'If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified' – Cynthia Morri...

3 hours ago

Randrianirina, centre, denied he had staged a coup. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar vows to install colonel as president after takeover

3 hours ago

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'I'll push for re-institution of regular outreaches for government to interact w...

3 hours ago

National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line