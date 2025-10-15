Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana

The Grenadian Prime Minister, Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, will arrive in Accra on Thursday, 16th October, for a two-day official visit to Ghana.

A statement issued by the Presidency said President John Dramani Mahama would welcome the visiting Prime Minister for bilateral talks on Friday morning and host him to a State Luncheon after the meeting.

It said the Prime Minister would be accompanied by Grenada's Chief of Staff, Mr Teddy St Louis and Mr Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, as well as other top Government officials.

The statement said the delegation would participate in the first Ghana-Grenada Political Consultation Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shortly after the Prime Minister's arrival on Thursday.

It said Prime Minister Mitchell was scheduled to visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park before departing from the country later on Friday.

Grenada is a volcanic Caribbean Island country in the West Indies with St. George’s as its capital.

It has two main seasons, with lush rainforests, fertile land, mountains, beautiful beaches, and diving sites, which drive tourism and the economy.

In 2024, Ghana and Grenada signed bilateral agreements on visa waivers and cooperation on culture, trade, and education.

GNA