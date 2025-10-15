Demonstrators in Kroboland give government 60-day ultimatum to repair road  

The youth of Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo have issued a 60-day ultimatum to the government to fix the abandoned Somanya–Kpong road, warning that failure to act will trigger intensified protests.

Their demand follows a demonstration by scores of Krobo residents, who took to the streets last Monday to express frustration over the deteriorating condition of the road.

Protesters cited years of suffering, persistent dust pollution, and economic hardship caused by the neglect, calling for urgent government intervention.

Organised by the Kloma Hengme, Krobo Youth for Development, and activist Adolf Nomo, the demonstration brought together hundreds of residents, young and old, who marched through the streets demanding immediate action.

Clad in red bands and carrying placards, the protesters chanted war songs and slogans accusing the government of abandoning the Krobo area.

Their emotional messages, inscribed on the placards, some of which read: “We are tired of dust and deception,” “Fix our road or face our anger,” and “We can't breathe anymore.”

Speaking during the protest, Mr. Isaac Tamatey Otu, Chairman of Kloma Hengme, said the Krobo people had endured unbearable suffering because of the abandoned road.

He described the situation as “a humanitarian crisis” and blamed the government for showing gross neglect to the area.

“This is not just a road issue, it's about dignity and justice,” Mr. Otu said.

He added: “Our children can't walk to school without being covered in dust. Pregnant women suffer on their way to the hospital. Ambulances struggle to pass. How long can human beings live like this?”

Residents said they had hoped for relief last year when the project was re-awarded as part of the Nkurakan–Trom Road project to General Construction Ltd. under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

However, work came to a halt in early 2025 following the change of government, because the contractor had not been paid, according to residents.

Since then, the road has been abandoned and continues to deteriorate.

One resident, Madam Dora Tetteh, who lives near the Odumase stretch, shared her experience.

“I travelled to Accra for two months, and when I came back, my room was like a desert. Every corner was filled with red dust; my clothes, bed, and even the water I left behind,” she said. “We are suffering, and nobody seems to care.”

The protesters accused authorities of ignoring repeated appeals, saying several engagements with the Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) of Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo had yielded only vague promises.

They also cited the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey's, assurance in July that the contractor would return to site by the first week of October, a promise they say has not been fulfilled.

After the protest, the youth presented a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Mr. John Atteh Matey, calling for urgent presidential intervention.

The petition, signed by leaders of the organizing groups, demanded that the Ministry of Roads and Highways mobilize the contractor back to site within sixty days and ensure the use of durable materials capable of supporting heavy industrial traffic.

It also requested temporary relief measures such as regular grading, dust control, and barriers for schools and businesses along the corridor.

Receiving the petition, Mr. Matey assured the demonstrators that the road had already been awarded on contract and that work would resume soon.

“The President has heard your concerns and is committed to addressing them. Very soon, construction will begin to enhance transportation and economic growth in this area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assemblymember for Odumase Mampong, Mr. Emmanuel Sir Pee, accused the MCE of misleading the public.

“The MCE is only throwing dust into people's eyes. There is no evidence that any contract has been awarded, or any funds released. We are tired of these political stories,” he said.

As tensions heighten, the demonstrators have warned that they would not back down, giving the government 60 to act or face renewed and intensified protests.

The Somanya–Kpong road, which connects the Krobo area to the Volta Region and the Tema–Akosombo industrial corridor, has become nearly impassable.

Deep potholes, erosion, and thick layers of dust have turned the stretch into a nightmare for motorists, pedestrians and residents.

The road was rebuilt in 2016 by First Sky Construction Ltd. but began to break down within a few years because of constant use by heavy limestone trucks.

GNA