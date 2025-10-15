Ghana, European Union strengthen partnership on security and development

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has expressed interest in exploring new areas of collaboration with the European Union (EU), particularly in digitization for the Ghana Prisons Service to enhance inmate management, and in conflict prevention through the National Peace Council.

He said this when the new European Union Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Rune Skinnebach, paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday in Accra.

Mr. Mohammed-Mubarak commended the immediate past EU Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Irchad Razaaly, for his exemplary work and extended appreciation to the European Union for its continued support.

He also assured Ambassador Skinnebach of a strong working relationship that would advance the mutual interests of both parties.

For his part, H.E. Rune Skinnebach urged Ghana to maintain its peace and stability, emphasizing that these remain vital foundations for deeper collaboration and sustainable development.

According to the Ambassador, Ghana’s peace and stability are crucial for its progress, and the European Union will continue to strengthen its partnership with the country to support efforts toward sustaining and enhancing national peace and security.

Ambassador Skinnebach reaffirmed his commitment to elevating the EU’s support for Ghana, citing the nation’s significant potential for growth and development.

“As the new Ambassador to Ghana, I will take the European Union’s support for Ghana to a higher level. Ghana has great potential, and the European Union will nurture that potential while promoting peace and security in the subregion,” he stated.

He further highlighted the EU’s intention to work closely with Ghana to create an enabling environment that fosters stability and attracts local and foreign investment.