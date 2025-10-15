Providence Made Us Great through Komfo Anokye, Our Turn to Honour Komfo Anokye; let's save KATH

Behold a statue of a person standing on a pedestal, holding a stool aloft in his right hand in a triumphant gesture. The person is wearing a traditional outfit, possibly a kilt or skirt, and has his left leg bent at the knee. In his left hand, he's holding what seems to be a mysterious talisman or possibly a short, white cow's tail called 'Podua'. The statue is that of the person of 'Obiri Komfo' (Komfo Anokye) standing tall in the roundabout in front of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) at Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

According to tradition, Komfo Anokye conjured the revered Golden Stool (Sika dwa Kofi) from the sky amid thunderous rumblings and thick white dust during a meeting called by him of Asante states on a certain Friday night, including Kokofu, Juaben, Bekwai, Nsuta, Mampong, and others, to form the Asanteman and establish their greatness. Like the Jews, today Asantes can be found all over the world, a testament to their resilience.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), nicknamed “Gee” because of the construction firm, Gee, Walker & Slater Ltd, a British construction firm that built the original hospital complex in the 1950s, was formerly known as the Kumasi Central Hospital before it was renamed to its current name; however, we Kumasi people still call it "Gee" due to the contractor's name sticking.

KATH, a tertiary health institution, is renowned as one of Africa's premier hospitals, having trained numerous esteemed medical professionals. It's rare to find a distinguished medical doctor who hasn't worked at KATH.

Given its significance, it's no surprise that the Asantehene's 25th Anniversary Legacy Projects has a prominent place for the hospital, dubbed the 'Heal Komfo Anokye Project', aiming to upgrade KATH's infrastructure if the government is unable to do so.

The proposal seeks to address the pressing need for infrastructural improvements at KATH, a hospital that is accessible to all 16 regions in Ghana and serves as a referral centre for 12 out of Ghana's 16 regions and sometimes receives patients from neighbouring countries like La Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. With a 1,200-bed capacity and an average outpatient department attendance of over 1,000 daily, among other major services, the need for an upgrade is evident.

The Asantehene's legacy projects aim to create a lasting impact in the Ashanti region and beyond, honouring the rich cultural heritage of the Asante people while providing essential infrastructure and services for the community's health and wellbeing.

The Golden Stool, a symbol of Asante's unity and strength, was brought down by Komfo Anokye for Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu I (Opemsuo) and the Asante people. It's fitting that Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II (Opemsuo) has KATH at the heart of his vision.

We are millions worldwide; 'kum apem a apem beba'. Let's unite and support the "Heal Komfo Anokye Project", led by our great leader, just as we formed the mighty Asante empire in the 17th century, which still exists today. It wasn't by pure serendipity but thanks to Obiri Komfo. Let's honour him now; 'onipa ye ade a wose ayeyi'.

'Me da mo ase pii!!'

SeLaH!!!

Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang