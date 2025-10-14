ModernGhana logo
Parliamentary Committee probes labour practices at major mining firms in Western Region

Parliamentary Select Committee on Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions on a working visit to major mining companies
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions has embarked on a working visit to three major mining companies in the Western Region to evaluate their adherence to Ghana’s labour laws and their commitment to ensuring fair and safe working conditions for employees.

The oversight exercise took Committee members to Ghana Manganese Company Limited, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mines, and Gold Fields Tarkwa-Damang Mines. The visit focused on assessing how these firms are implementing national employment policies, complying with labour and pension regulations, and addressing the welfare of their workers.

Chairing the delegation, the Committee underscored Parliament’s resolve to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure that mining operations across the country align with international labour standards. Members expressed satisfaction with the companies’ contributions to Ghana’s economic growth and praised their ongoing corporate social responsibility programmes, which have brought tangible improvements to host communities.

Despite the commendations, the Committee urged the mining firms to sustain compliance with all labour laws and intensify efforts to promote gender equality, inclusivity, and the employment of persons with disabilities. They emphasised that a modern, equitable workforce is essential to the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s mining sector.

The visit forms part of Parliament’s broader oversight mandate to promote decent work, strengthen occupational safety standards, and ensure that industrial operations contribute meaningfully to national development.

