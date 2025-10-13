Happy 249th Birthday, U.S. Navy

Let us gather today to salute a legacy born even before this nation officially existed. On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress authorized the construction and administration of America’s first naval force—a moment we now celebrate as the birthday of the U.S. Navy.Naval History and Heritage Command+2HISTORY+2 That means the Navy is 101 days younger than the United States itself (since the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776). From that audacious beginning to today’s global maritime dominance, the story of the Navy is intertwined with the story of America’s growth, security, and promise.

A Bold Beginning in Revolutionary Times

In the spring of 1775, the thirteen American colonies had erupted into open conflict with the British. Ground campaigns dominated the early months of resistance, but as news arrived in Congress that a British naval fleet was heading toward American shores, the need for sea defense could no longer be ignored.Naval History and Heritage Command+3HISTORY+3Naval History and Heritage Command+3

On October 13, Congress approved a resolution to outfit two armed vessels and authorized a Naval (later Marine) Committee to oversee naval operations.U.S. Naval Institute+3Homecoming 250+3Naval History and Heritage Command+3 Almost immediately, plans expanded: Congress purchased additional ships, upgraded its naval oversight, and assigned the mission of building up naval forces all the way down to Georgia.Naval History and Heritage Command+3American Battlefield Trust+3U.S. Naval Institute+3

On December 22, Esek Hopkins became commander in chief of the fledgling Continental Navy, and four captains were appointed: Dudley Saltonstall, Abraham Whipple, Nicholas Biddle, and John Burroughs Hopkins. Their initial squadron included the frigates Alfred and Columbus, the brigs Andrew Doria and Cabot, and schooners like Hornet, Wasp, and Fly.Naval History and Heritage Command+4HISTORY+4U.S. Naval Institute+4 Among the first lieutenants was the legendary John Paul Jones.HISTORY+2Naval History and Heritage Command+2

Admiral Hopkins attempted to confront British naval forces in Chesapeake Bay but soon judged the odds too steep. He rerouted to the Bahamas and led a daring raid on Nassau—the first American amphibious assault on foreign soil.

American Battlefield Trust+3HISTORY+3Naval History and Heritage Command+3 Though Hopkins was later relieved of command, his boldness foreshadowed a naval tradition of projection, flexibility, and sea-borne initiative.HISTORY+2Naval History and Heritage Command+2

Throughout the Revolution, the Continental Navy, supplemented heavily by privateers, struck at British merchant shipping, captured supply vessels, and forced the Royal Navy to divert resources.HISTORY+3Military.com+3Naval History and Heritage Command+3 Yet the young force faced overwhelming odds, and by 1785, it was disbanded.U.S. Naval Institute+3Wikipedia+3Naval History and Heritage Command+3 The modern U.S. Navy would later be reestablished under the Naval Act of 1794 and the creation of the Department of the Navy in 1798.Naval History and Heritage Command+4Wikipedia+4Naval History and Heritage Command+4

Why the Navy Is Different — and Essential

While each branch of the U.S. military is indispensable, the Navy occupies a unique operational domain. Consider these distinctions:

Maritime Focus & Global Reach : The Navy operates on, above, and beneath the seas—maintaining sea lines of communication, projecting power, and responding to crises far from American shores. No other service shares that domain.

: The Navy operates on, above, and beneath the seas—maintaining sea lines of communication, projecting power, and responding to crises far from American shores. No other service shares that domain. Force Projection & Strategic Deterrence : Through aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines, the Navy is unmatched in strategic reach and deterrent capability.

: Through aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines, the Navy is unmatched in strategic reach and deterrent capability. Amphibious Integration : Working hand in glove with the Marine Corps, the Navy enables amphibious landings, sea-to-shore logistics, and littoral operations.

: Working hand in glove with the Marine Corps, the Navy enables amphibious landings, sea-to-shore logistics, and littoral operations. Technical Mastery : Sailors and officers manage highly complex systems — warships, nuclear reactors, surface combat systems, undersea platforms—a level of technical expertise rare in other branches.

: Sailors and officers manage highly complex systems — warships, nuclear reactors, surface combat systems, undersea platforms—a level of technical expertise rare in other branches. Naval Diplomacy & Economic Security: By safeguarding global trade routes and enforcing freedom of navigation, the Navy helps underpin global commerce and international stability.

The Army excels across various terrains, with sustained land operations and large formations.

excels across various terrains, with sustained land operations and large formations. The Air Force rules the skies with speed, reach, and aerial dominance.

rules the skies with speed, reach, and aerial dominance. The Marine Corps brings expeditionary strike capability, often launched from the sea.

A Nation Is Only as Strong as Its Arms

In contrast:Each branch contributes to national security. But the Navy’s purview—over oceans, coasts, and global sea lanes—gives it a distinctive, indispensable role.

America’s strength has never belonged to one service alone. On land, in the air, at sea, we defend liberty. The Army, Marines, Air Force, Space Force—and yes, the Navy—all pull their weight in this grand endeavor. The Navy ensures that our economy is protected from maritime threats, that allies and partners see our commitment, and that when crisis strikes abroad, we can respond swiftly and decisively.

From its humble founding—two ships authorized before the Declaration of Independence—to today’s global fleet, the Navy has evolved but never abandoned its core mission: safeguard America’s interests across the seas.

On this 249th birthday, we celebrate not only the ships, the sailors, and the submarines, but the spirit of innovation, courage, and perseverance. We remember Esek Hopkins, Dudley Saltonstall, John Paul Jones, and the many unsung Sailors who manned schooners, brigs, and frigates against unimaginable odds. We honor the modern men and women of the U.S. Navy who carry forward that legacy in every ocean, every port, every horizon.

Happy Birthday, U.S. Navy — and may your 250th year be fueled by unshakable purpose, extraordinary service, and an enduring spirit of duty that binds sea, sky, and land in defense of this great nation.

— Edmond W. Davis