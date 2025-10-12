Influence of Journalism in Ghana: Promise, Problems and the Price of Poor Pay

Journalism in Ghana plays an indispensable role in democracy, development, and the formation of public opinion. It provides checks on power, informs citizens, enables accountability, and contributes to public discourse about issues from health to corruption. Yet its influence is being eroded by serious structural challenges one of the most significant being the poor and inconsistent compensation of media workers.

Below I explore the current influence of journalism in Ghana, the problems posed by inadequate pay, and what might be done to strengthen the sector.

The Influence of Journalism in Ghana

Watchdog Role & Accountability

Ghana’s media has historically been relatively free compared to many countries in the region. Journalists have exposed corruption, critiqued government policy, and played a role in elections and governance. This helps keep public officials in check.

Shaping Public Discourse & Opinion

Media outlets (print, radio, television, and increasingly digital/social media) help set the agenda: which issues are discussed, how they are discussed, and who is heard. They help amplify citizen concerns (about unemployment, health, electricity, education) and can influence policy.

Civic Education & Development

Journalism helps educate the public about rights, laws, civic duties, elections, and health matters. Investigative and development journalism can uncover systemic problems, contribute to reforms, and spotlight marginalized voices.

Emerging Digital Disruption

With the rise of online platforms and social media, information flows much faster; citizen journalism, blogs, podcasts, and social networks have given more people a voice. This increases competition, but also allows issues to surface quicker.

Despite all this, the power and influence of the press are under threat. Much of that threat comes from the economic strain on media houses and the journalists themselves.

How Low & Inconsistent Pay Undermines Journalism

Poor remuneration of journalists in Ghana has multiple detrimental effects, many of which have cascading impacts on media quality, credibility, and ultimately on democracy. The following issues arise:

Ethical Compromises / "Brown Envelope Journalism" and Soli

When salaries are low, or irregular, some journalists accept money or favors (“soli,” or “solidarity” payments, brown envelope payments) from event organizers, politicians, or private interests in exchange for favorable coverage, or even suppression of negative stories. These practices violate journalistic ethics, compromise neutrality, and damage trust.

Self Censorship and Bias

Journalists may avoid critical reporting of powerful political or commercial interests that provide advertising, sponsorship or other forms of financial support. There is also risk of being influenced by media owners who might have political or business associations. This can lead to skewed coverage.

Poor Working Conditions and Low Morale

Many journalists in private media are underpaid, sometimes earn minimal wages, or have unstable contracts. Some media houses delay payments or fail to meet contractual obligations. This leads to demonization, stress, and the inability to do thorough investigative work. It may drive talented journalists to leave the profession or seek alternative livelihoods.

Reduced Capacity for In‐Depth / Investigative Journalism

Investigative journalism is resource intensive it requires time, travel, research, often legal risk. Underpaid journalists and underfunded media houses struggle to support these kinds of stories. Instead, there is a shift toward quick, less demanding content that may be sensational or superficial which can weaken public discourse.

Erosion of Credibility and Public Trust

As more incidents of unethical behavior come to light such as consultancy contracts that suppress criticism, unethical payments, biased media ownership public perception of the media can suffer. Loss of trust makes it harder for journalism to fulfill its role.

Financial Non Viability of Media Houses

The economics of journalism in Ghana are strained: many media houses barely break even; advertising revenue is declining (or increasingly contested), the cost of operations is rising, digitization demands investment. When media houses can’t sustainably pay staff, invest in technology, or maintain standards, the influence of journalism weakens.

The Payment Problem: Causes & Realities

Some deeper causes of low journalist pay in Ghana:

Economic environment: Inflation, currency issues, cost of importing equipment and tech, rising operation costs. Media houses have less disposable budget.

Market saturation: There are many media outlets (radio, TV, online) vying for limited audience and advertising share. Increased competition means margins are thin. Employers may feel they can offer less because many are willing to work for lower pay.

Ownership structures: Private media owners sometimes treat media as business ventures without solid business models; sometimes owners have political interests that may influence priorities, but may not prioritize investment in staff welfare.

Weak regulatory and institutional support: There may be inadequate mechanisms to enforce labour contracts, standard wages, benefits; also limited access to subsidies or grants; lack of strong collective bargaining (unions) in many private media.

Digital shifts and revenue decline: As more content moves online, advertising dollars may shift to tech platforms; many traditional revenue streams have declined; media outlets must invest in new digital tools without commensurate incomes.

Realities:

Some journalists in private media earn very low wages; stories exist where workers get as little as GH₵150 per month (or other very low amounts), or sometimes no pay for months.

Contract work and freelancing are common; these typically come with fewer protections, less steady income, often no health or social benefits.

Consequences for Society & Democracy

Given the above, the consequences are serious:

Weakened democratic oversight: If journalists can’t investigate, fact‐check or critique power institutions properly, corruption and abuses may go unchecked.

Less informed population: When journalism becomes superficial, with less depth or fewer investigative reports, public knowledge of issues lessens.

Increased misinformation: If traditional media lose credibility, people may turn elsewhere (blogs, social media) where oversight is weaker, exposing people to false or misleading information.

Polarization and loss of trust: Bias (real or perceived), political influence, and uneven ethical standards lead to distrust in media institutions, which can fragment public opinion.

Possible Remedies: What Could Help

To restore and strengthen the influence of journalism in Ghana, several interventions are needed:

Fair and Standardized Remuneration Practices Establishing minimum salary/benefits guidelines for journalists, perhaps through professional bodies or via regulation. Pushing for formal contracts, regular and timely pay.

Strengthened Unions / Collective Bargaining Journalists’ associations (e.g. Ghana Journalists Association) can negotiate standards with media owners. Support for unionization, especially in private media.

Alternative Funding Models

Alternative Funding Models

Grants, donor funding for investigative journalism. Subscription models, membership, crowd funding. Diversification: events, content licensing, partnerships.

Grants, donor funding for investigative journalism. Ethics & Professional Training

Regular training on journalism ethics, investigative journalism, digital tools. Awareness campaigns inside media houses about the dangers of accepting inducements.

Regulation, Transparency & Media Ownership Reform

Stronger enforcement of codes of ethics.

Transparencies in media ownership to ensure conflicts of interest are visible.

Regulatory oversight to ensure fairness, prevent owner interference.

Supportive Policies from Government

Incentives (tax breaks, subsidies) for media houses that meet ethical, wage and quality standards.

Laws that protect journalist rights, ensure safety and protection for investigative journalism.

Public Engagement & Demand for Quality Journalism Media literacy for citizens so they can discern credible journalism and support it. Strengthening audiences’ demand for depth and accuracy can pull media companies toward better practices.

Conclusion

Journalism in Ghana remains a potent force for good: for accountability, for public knowledge, and for democracy. However, its ability to influence depends heavily on the resources and integrity of its practitioners. Poor pay, irregular compensation, weak institutional protections, and ethical compromise are not secondary; they strike at the heart of what journalism can deliver.

For journalism to fully serve Ghana’s society, media workers must be appropriately compensated, media houses must be sustainable, and ethical practice must be non‐negotiable. Only then can the press retain its role as a trusted, independent voice and a true pillar of democratic governance.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / Science Communicator

International Conflicts Management and Peace Building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880