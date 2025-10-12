ModernGhana logo
Four arrested with 2,250 parcels of marijuana in KEEA 

  Sun, 12 Oct 2025
The Police at Ataabadze Axle Load Station in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality has arrested four male suspects with 2,250 parcels suspected to be Indian Hemp (wee).

A police source confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency and said the suspects included a 34 year-old driver of a Kia Rhino heading to Nzema in the Western Region from Accra.

The source said the suspects were in custody at the Elmina police station assisting police with investigations to arrest the owner of the seized items.

GNA

