Cape Coast MCE launches maiden eight-year development plan to transform city

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Cape Coast, Hon. George Justice Arthur, has launched the city’s first-ever Eight-Year Development Plan, calling for collective commitment and collaboration to ensure its successful implementation.

The launch, held at the University of Cape Coast Graduate School Auditorium on October 9, 2025, unveiled the 2026–2033 plan designed to reshape the city’s growth and restore its reputation as “The City of Firsts.” Hon. Arthur emphasized that the plan outlines a clear roadmap for social, economic, environmental, and infrastructural transformation, as well as governance and administrative improvement.

Speaking at the event, Chief Mike Dery, Presidential Staffer and Political Coordinator for the Central Region, representing Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, commended the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) for adopting a long-term, evidence-based approach to city development. He described the initiative as a forward-looking model that prioritizes sustained progress over short-term political interests.

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, also known as Ragga, delivered a candid reflection on the city’s past, noting that Cape Coast’s development had been inconsistent and lacked deliberate planning. He called for renewed efforts to tap into the city’s vast but underdeveloped tourism potential, including historic sites such as Jacob Wilson-Sey’s residence, Philip Quacoe’s legacy, and the Pitman’s School.

“We have not been intentional about making Cape Coast a true tourism hub,” Dr. Nyarku said. “Apart from the Castle, there is little to show for our heritage, and that must change.”

Prof. Simon Mariwah, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at UCC, urged stakeholders to see the plan as more than a document, describing it as a shared vision and a social contract to build an inclusive, sustainable, and culturally vibrant city.

He pledged the university’s support through research, policy guidance, and community engagement to help realize the plan’s objectives.

Prof. Kobby Mensah, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, emphasized that the success of the plan would depend on collective effort, echoing the local slogan “Obiara Ka Ho,” meaning “everyone is involved.” He commended the MCE for his leadership, describing the initiative as unprecedented in local governance.

Chairing the ceremony, renowned entrepreneur and former football administrator Nana Sam Brew-Butler recounted his near accident on his way to the event, saying he felt compelled to attend because of his commitment to the city’s development. He urged residents to honor Cape Coast’s historical legacy by supporting efforts to restore its prominence.

“This city has led the way in many areas of national life. The time has come to reclaim that legacy,” he stated.

The 8-Year Development Plan sets out a framework for Cape Coast’s growth through coordinated planning, community participation, and measurable outcomes. With renewed optimism and commitment from leaders, institutions, and citizens, the city now looks ahead to a new era of transformation driven by shared purpose and vision.