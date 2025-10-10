Three Washington DC Metro Ewe churches hold joint world communion day service

The Ewe Church of America, EP Church Kekeli Congregation (MD), and Global Evangelical Church (MD) came together on Sunday, October 5, 2025, for a joint World Communion Day service held at the East County Community Center in Briggs Chaney.

The special service was officiated by Reverend Kennedy Kwasi Odzafi of the Ewe Church of America, Reverend Mrs. Vanessa Mensah Adu of EP Church Kekeli Congregation, and Reverend Thompson Amesedzi of the Global Evangelical Church. Pastors Samuel Agyeman and Esther Agbo of the Global Evangelical Church were also in attendance.

The event drew members of the Ewe community, traditional leaders, and congregants from across the region. In her opening remarks, Rev. Mrs. Vanessa Mensah Adu expressed gratitude for the strong community turnout and encouraged believers to remain steadfast in their faith and service to God. Rev. Odzafi also used the occasion to remind attendees to renew their Medicaid cards to avoid unnecessary medical expenses.

Mrs. Penny Akpene Abotsi Ametepi, President of the Ewe Association of Washington DC Metro Inc., commended the church leaders for organizing the event. She noted that governments are beginning to recognize the contributions of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) and called for unity as preparations for CEANA 2026 intensify. She invited all Ewe nationals and people of Ewe descent to join in supporting the upcoming convention.

Scripture readings were taken from Habakkuk 2:1–4, 2 Timothy 1:1–14, and Luke 17:5–10. Delivering the sermon on the theme “Preach the Word, Fund the Gift, and Serve Humanity,” Pastor Samuel Agyeman emphasized the core message of Christ’s mission of salvation, urging Christians to prioritize service and forgiveness over the pursuit of material wealth. He reminded the congregation that forgiveness is essential when approaching the Lord’s table.

Rev. Odzafi provided historical context on World Communion Day, tracing its origins to 1933 at Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He explained that the Presbyterian Church (U.S.) formally adopted the observance in 1936, and by 1940, it had gained global recognition as a celebration of Christian unity.

The communion service was administered by Rev. Thompson Amesedzi, who led the congregation in partaking of the Lord’s Supper. Music was provided by a combined mass choir from the three churches, conducted by Henry Provencal with Kwasi Edem serving as organist, marking a powerful close to the day’s celebration of unity and faith.