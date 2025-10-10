ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September

  Fri, 10 Oct 2025
Ghana’s gold reserves have surged sharply, with the country adding 9.85 tonnes to its national holdings in September 2025 alone, marking a significant year-on-year increase.

According to new data from the Bank of Ghana, the country’s total gold reserves stood at 37.06 tonnes as of September 30, 2025, up from 27.21 tonnes recorded during the same period in 2024. This represents a robust 36.2 percent increase in just twelve months.

The figures underscore the strong momentum of Ghana’s ongoing gold purchase programme, which continues to bolster the country’s foreign reserve position and reduce reliance on external currencies for key imports such as oil.

A broader look at the data shows even more remarkable progress over the past two years. In September 2023, Ghana’s gold reserves were just 16.94 tonnes. The current 37.06 tonnes therefore reflect a net addition of 20.12 tonnes within that period — effectively more than doubling the nation’s gold holdings.

The Bank of Ghana’s strategy to accumulate gold through local purchases has been widely credited for strengthening the cedi’s stability and enhancing the country’s economic resilience amid global financial uncertainties.

