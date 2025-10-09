Top US envoy Rubio in Paris as diplomats renew drive for peace deal in Gaza

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top international diplomats are gathering in Paris to coordinate international backing for Washington's plan on Gaza, as parallel ceasefire talks continue in Egypt.

Rubio is due in Paris for a ministerial meeting bringing together European, Arab and other international partners to discuss Gaza's post-war future – a diplomatic drive running in parallel to ongoing negotiations in Egypt.

The Paris meeting reportedly aims to coordinate international efforts around US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, which sets out a framework for the enclave's reconstruction and governance once fighting ends.

The session is also expected to build on the recent United Nations conference advocating a two-state solution – the long-sought vision of an independent Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel.

Countries attending include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkey and Canada.

Gazans hail Trump ceasefire call as Hamas agrees to free hostages

Rallying support

Rubio's arrival in Paris signals Washington is taking a more hands-on approach towards shaping Gaza's post-war transition, after weeks of uncertainty over whether the US would attend the French-hosted negotiations.

A note reportedly circulated to delegates said the meeting would seek to agree “joint actions” to support the US initiative, from humanitarian aid and reconstruction to strengthening the Palestinian Authority and security forces.

A French diplomatic source told the Reuters news agency that both Washington and Israel had been kept informed of the plans and that Thursday's discussions would also touch on the issue of Hamas' disarmament – a sticking point in the parallel talks taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The source added that France wanted to ensure the meeting produced “tangible commitments” to Gaza's rebuilding and political stability.

All eyes on Hamas after Trump's Gaza plan wins Netanyahu backing

Mood 'optimistic' at Egypt talks

The Paris gathering comes at a delicate moment, as negotiators in Egypt have reportedly been making cautious progress in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

On Wednesday, Hamas handed over lists of hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged, describing the mood as “optimistic” – the most upbeat assessment yet since negotiations began earlier in the week.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has dispatched his envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to join the Sharm el-Sheikh talks.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani are also participating, along with Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin – an indication of Turkey's growing mediation role after Trump personally asked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help persuade Hamas to back the deal.

Despite the hint of optimism, significant hurdles remain as Israel insists Hamas must disarm before any political transition, while Hamas refuses to relinquish weapons until a Palestinian state is established.

The group continues to demand a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a reconstruction plan led by a Palestinian “national technocratic body”.

Rubio's participation at the Paris talks takes place as negotiators in Egypt grapple with those same core disputes, while seeking a path toward implementing Trump's Gaza plan.

(With Reuters)