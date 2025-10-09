Ghana’s Industrial Failure Not Economic But Political

Every administration since 1966 has tried to erase the legacy of its predecessor rather than continue it. Industrialization, however, demands policy continuity, not political rivalry. Nkrumah built factories; Busia dismantled them. Acheampong tried state control; Rawlings sold them. Kufuor introduced private-sector growth; Mills revived Komenda; Mahama restarted it; Akufo-Addo launched a cosmetic “One District, One Factory.” Each regime restarts from scratch or never attempts at all..

In the euphoric dawn of independence in 1957, Ghana stood at the threshold of a new age. The young nation, rich in cocoa, gold, timber, and human ambition, became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from colonial rule. Guided by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana launched a bold state-led industrialization drive that made it the envy of the developing world. By the early 1960s, Ghana had built over 300 state enterprises and factories --- from textiles and sugar to cement and machine tools --- years before countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea took similar paths. Today, most of those factories lie in ruins or have been sold to private hands. The story of how Ghana industrialized before Asia and later de-industrialized remains one of Africa’s greatest lessons in economic history.

Nkrumah’s Vision: Industrialization as Liberation

Nkrumah’s vision was clear. Political independence without economic independence was meaningless. His 1959 Seven-Year Development Plan (1963–1970) envisioned transforming Ghana from an exporter of raw materials into a self-reliant industrial economy (Nkrumah, 1964). State-owned enterprises (SOEs) were established across the country to create jobs, add value to raw materials, and modernize society.

The GIHOC Vision

To drive this dream, Nkrumah created the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) in 1958 --- a massive umbrella body coordinating over 80 state-owned factories across the country. GIHOC, designed under the guidance of planners like Dr. Robert Gardiner, Ato Austin and J. H. Mensah, became the hub of Ghana’s Seven-Year Development Plan (1963-1970). It was Nkrumah’s vehicle for transforming Ghana from a raw-material exporter into a producer nation.

Under its wing emerged:

Komenda Sugar Factory,

Nsawam Cannery,

Wenchi Tomato Factory,

Juapong Textile Factory,

Aboso Glass Factory,

Bolgatanga and Zuarungu Meat Processing Plants,

Akomadan Brick and Tile Factory,

Bonsa Tyre Factory,

Tema Steel Works,

Kade Match Factory,

GIHOC Paints, Distilleries, and Pharmaceuticals,

Black Star Line Shipping Corporation, and more.

It was a proud era of state-led progress, job creation, and national confidence. By 1965, Ghana had factories in nearly every region, employing thousands of workers. A 1966 report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa described Ghana as “the most industrially promising country in tropical Africa.”

Collapse After 1966: Politics and Mismanagement

The 1966 coup that overthrew Nkrumah abruptly halted the dream. His factories were branded “white elephants.” Many projects were left incomplete, loans were frozen, and subsequent governments --- lacking Nkrumah’s ideological commitment --- could not sustain them. From 1966 to 1979, political instability and economic mismanagement led to the decay of most factories. For instance, the Juapong Textiles Ltd. and the Tomato Factory in Wenchi ceased operations due to lack of raw materials and spare parts. Import substitution gave way to dependency once more (Boahen, 1989).

The Rawlings Years and the Divestiture Era

When Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings seized power in 1981, Ghana’s economy was on its knees. Factories had stopped production, inflation had skyrocketed, and the country faced severe shortages. The Rawlings government initially pursued socialist policies under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC). But by 1983, under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, Ghana adopted the Economic Recovery Programme (ERP) and Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) --- the most extensive privatization in Africa at the time.

To implement these reforms, Rawlings established the Divestiture Implementation Committee (DIC) in 1988. Its task: sell off or privatize “non-performing” state enterprises. Between 1988 and 2000, over 300 state enterprises were sold, liquidated, or leased to private individuals (Aryeetey & Fosu, 2008).

Factories that fell under divestiture included:

Aboso Glass Factory – sold, later collapsed.

Wenchi Tomato Factory – sold and abandoned.

Komenda Sugar Factory – sold and later resuscitated unsuccessfully in 2016.

Bonsa Tyre Factory – sold to a Malaysian firm; operations ceased.

Juapong Textiles – privatized, but production remained erratic.

Ghana Publishing Corporation – partly privatized.

Nsawam Cannery – sold to a private investor, operations fluctuated.

Tema Steel Works and Ghana Machine Tools – partially privatized.

State Gold Mining Corporation – restructured and sold as individual mines.

State Transport Corporation – restructured and commercialized.

Critics argued that these sales were rushed and opaque. Many factories were sold at undervalued prices to political insiders or foreign investors with little commitment to local production (Asante, 2001). Instead of modernization, Ghana witnessed de-industrialization, with job losses and dependence on imports rising.

Why Rawlings Did It

Rawlings’ government argued that the move was necessary to save a collapsing economy. State industries were bleeding money, saddled with corruption, obsolete machinery, and overstaffing. Ghana’s foreign reserves could barely finance imports of raw materials. The IMF and World Bank insisted on privatization as a condition for loans and debt relief. By 1992, Ghana had earned international praise as a “model reformer,” attracting donor inflows. Yet the human and structural cost was high. Over 100,000 public sector workers were retrenched (Aryeetey & Kanbur, 2005). Local industries collapsed under import liberalization. Textiles, for example, fell from employing 30,000 workers in 1977 to less than 3,000 by 2005 (UNIDO, 2007).

Who Benefited from the Divestiture?

Most beneficiaries of the privatization wave were politically connected elites, foreign investors, and Ghanaian businessmen who had access to capital. Because the process lacked transparency, factories often went to cronies rather than competent industrialists. The Divestiture Implementation Committee Report (1999) admitted that several transactions were “under review for irregularities.” Instead of democratizing wealth, divestiture re-concentrated economic power in the hands of a few. Many newly privatized companies failed because their new owners prioritized asset-stripping and real-estate speculation over production.

The Aftermath: De-Industrialization and Import Dependence

By the early 2000s, Ghana had shifted from producing to importing nearly everything --- textiles, sugar, tomato paste, tyres, shoes, and even toothpicks. Manufacturing’s share of GDP declined from 14 percent in 1980 to 8 percent in 2010 (World Bank, 2021). This was a stark contrast to countries like Malaysia and South Korea, which in the 1960s had industrial structures similar to Ghana’s but pursued consistent industrial policies, local content development, and export-driven strategies. In Malaysia, the government created industrial corridors like Penang’s Free Trade Zone and nurtured local technology. South Korea’s state-backed chaebols (Hyundai, Samsung, Daewoo) turned from assembly shops into global brands. Ghana’s comparable institutions were dismantled before they could mature.

Why Industrialization Is Now Difficult

Several factors explain Ghana’s struggle to reindustrialize:

Policy Inconsistency: Every government since 1966 has abandoned the long-term industrial vision of its predecessor. Industrialization requires at least 20 years of consistent policy. Weak Technological Base: The closure of factories meant loss of technical skills. Ghanaian engineers trained under Nkrumah’s programs migrated or shifted careers. Over-Dependence on Imports: Liberal trade regimes made it cheaper to import than to produce locally. Domestic producers cannot compete with cheap Asian imports. High Cost of Power and Financing: Electricity tariffs and bank interest rates make manufacturing uncompetitive. Lack of Raw Material Linkages: The agricultural sector remains disconnected from industry. For instance, tomato farmers in Upper East still cannot supply the Wenchi factory efficiently. Limited Research and Development: Industrial innovation and university-industry collaboration remain weak. Corruption and Poor Maintenance Culture: Many state assets deteriorated not from lack of money but from neglect and mismanagement.

Still, Industrialize We Must

Despite past failures, Ghana cannot progress without reviving its industrial base. Industrialization remains the only sustainable path to job creation, technological progress, and national dignity. As economist Ha-Joon Chang (2002) famously wrote, “No country has ever developed by leaving its industries to the mercy of free markets.” Modern examples abound. Ethiopia under Meles Zenawi built an industrial park system that attracted textile and shoe factories from Asia. Rwanda has developed a growing light-manufacturing sector linked to its infrastructure boom. Even Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana’s neighbour, has built a strong agro-processing base in cocoa and cashew.

Lessons from Burkina Faso under Traoré

Across Ghana’s northern border, Burkina Faso under Captain Ibrahim Traoré has embarked on an ambitious drive toward self-reliance. Traoré has emphasized value addition in agriculture, mining, and local manufacturing. In 2024, his government announced state-led gold refining, local textile revival, and the establishment of military-run agro-processing units (Reuters, 2024). Though still early, Burkina Faso’s industrialization push signals a Pan-African reawakening reminiscent of Nkrumah’s original ideals.

Burkina Faso’s strategy rests on three pillars:

State participation in strategic sectors such as gold, cotton, and energy. Partnership with domestic entrepreneurs rather than selling to foreign multinationals. Mobilizing national pride and youth labour to build industries “by Burkinabè for Burkinabè.”

Ironically, Ghana --- once the torchbearer of African industry --- now imports tomatoes and textiles from its poorer neighbour to the north.

Re-Industrialization: The Way Forward

For Ghana to regain its industrial footing, five policy actions are urgent:

Adopt a National Industrial Policy insulated from political change. This should survive electoral cycles and bind successive governments to one vision. Revive Strategic State Enterprises. Not all privatized industries are beyond redemption. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can resuscitate factories like Bonsa Tyre and Aboso Glass with modern technology. Invest in Technical Education and R&D. Revamp the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and polytechnics to support industrial innovation. Strengthen Agro-Industrial Linkages. Modernize agriculture and connect it to factories through supply contracts. Patronize Made-in-Ghana Products. State institutions and citizens must consciously support local goods.

My Perspective: Picking Up Nkrumah’s Broken Tools

Ghana’s lost factories are not just relics of a bygone era; they are symbols of a dream deferred. Nkrumah’s industrial program --- though imperfect --- laid a foundation that could have made Ghana the “Japan of Africa.” Instead, through coups, corruption, and misplaced faith in foreign prescriptions, the nation abandoned its tools of progress. Industrialization is not nostalgia; it is survival. As Burkina Faso and other African nations rediscover the value of self-reliance, Ghana must return to the philosophy that built Tema, Akosombo, and the machine-tool workshops of the 1960s. Without industry, political independence remains hollow. As Nkrumah warned, “We face neither East nor West; we face forward.” If Ghana could industrialize in the 1960s with limited technology, there is no excuse today --- when global tools and data are at our fingertips. For Ghana, the lesson is unmistakable --- no external power will industrialize your country for you.

