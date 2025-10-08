Unpaid YEA staff appeal to Mahama for 10-month salary arrears

More than 300 employees of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have made an urgent appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the non-payment of their salaries, which have been outstanding for the past ten months.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, the group’s Lead Convener, Osei Yaw Akoto, said the prolonged delay has pushed many staff members into severe financial hardship, with some struggling to afford rent, food, and transportation.

Mr. Akoto explained that the affected workers were officially appointed in November 2024 after successfully completing all recruitment procedures under the Public Services Commission. Their appointments were approved by both the Ministry of Finance and the Public Services Commission, with appointment letters taking effect from December 1, 2024.

“Despite working diligently for the Agency across the country, not a single cedi has been paid to us since our appointments took effect,” he lamented. “We have families to care for and obligations to meet, yet we have gone ten months without pay. The situation is unbearable.”

He said the workers have made repeated attempts to resolve the issue through internal channels but have yet to receive any satisfactory response from management or the relevant ministries.

The aggrieved staff are therefore calling on President Mahama to personally step in and ensure that their outstanding salaries are released immediately, noting that the delay is affecting morale and productivity within the Agency.

“The YEA is a vital government institution driving youth empowerment and job creation. We are committed to our roles, but this financial neglect is breaking our spirit,” Mr. Akoto added.

The workers expressed confidence that the President’s intervention would lead to a swift resolution, enabling them to continue delivering essential services that support Ghana’s youth employment agenda.