ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Unpaid YEA staff appeal to Mahama for 10-month salary arrears

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
Social News Unpaid YEA staff appeal to Mahama for 10-month salary arrears
WED, 08 OCT 2025

More than 300 employees of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have made an urgent appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the non-payment of their salaries, which have been outstanding for the past ten months.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, the group’s Lead Convener, Osei Yaw Akoto, said the prolonged delay has pushed many staff members into severe financial hardship, with some struggling to afford rent, food, and transportation.

Mr. Akoto explained that the affected workers were officially appointed in November 2024 after successfully completing all recruitment procedures under the Public Services Commission. Their appointments were approved by both the Ministry of Finance and the Public Services Commission, with appointment letters taking effect from December 1, 2024.

“Despite working diligently for the Agency across the country, not a single cedi has been paid to us since our appointments took effect,” he lamented. “We have families to care for and obligations to meet, yet we have gone ten months without pay. The situation is unbearable.”

He said the workers have made repeated attempts to resolve the issue through internal channels but have yet to receive any satisfactory response from management or the relevant ministries.

The aggrieved staff are therefore calling on President Mahama to personally step in and ensure that their outstanding salaries are released immediately, noting that the delay is affecting morale and productivity within the Agency.

“The YEA is a vital government institution driving youth empowerment and job creation. We are committed to our roles, but this financial neglect is breaking our spirit,” Mr. Akoto added.

The workers expressed confidence that the President’s intervention would lead to a swift resolution, enabling them to continue delivering essential services that support Ghana’s youth employment agenda.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police

2 hours ago

Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Dr. George Atta Boateng ‘We’ll find you wherever you are in just 12 hours’ — NSB vows action on social m...

2 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai People with ideas have no money, those with money have no ideas — Dr. Srem Sai

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘It's so pathetic’ — “Mahama laments financial abuses exposed by PAC

3 hours ago

ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding programmes ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding program...

3 hours ago

Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG Chiefs in galamsey-prone areas must be arrested — Peasant Farmers Association

3 hours ago

Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh Galamsey: Mahama should declare state of emergency now — Peasant Farmers Associa...

6 hours ago

Former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae GTEC orders Eric Oduro Osae to prove his doctorate or drop ‘Dr’ title

6 hours ago

PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies

6 hours ago

Cameroon incumbent President Paul Biya was accompanied by his wife Chantal Biya at a campaign rally ahead of Sundays presidential vote. By ROBERT FIMBAYE (AFP) Cameroon president, 92, stages first appearance of election

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line