Hundreds displaced in Bosuso floods as NADMO begins damage assessment 

A torrential downpour has displaced hundreds of residents in Bosuso, in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, destroying homes, schools, and farmlands as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) begins assessing the damage.

The devastating rainstorm, which lasted several hours on Sunday, October 5, 2025, has left the farming community in crisis.

The rain, which began around midday and continued until about 1900 hours, triggered severe flooding across key areas of the town, including Chatteh, Timmily, Ahenbrono, Teye Glover, SDA and R/C schools, and parts of the Zongo area.

Strong winds tore off roofs and collapsed buildings, while several homes were submerged.

Power outages and impassable roads further isolated parts of the community, leaving streets buried under debris and mud, and plunging the entire town into darkness.

Many families sought temporary shelter in churches and with neighbours, with children, persons with disabilities, and women among the most affected.

“It all happened so fast,” said Mr. Joshua Tetteh, popularly known as Atse. “Within minutes, water entered our rooms and the walls started breaking. Most of us escaped with only the clothes we were wearing. People's properties are gone; they have nowhere to sleep tonight.”

At the Bosuso R/C School, several classrooms, offices, and learning materials were destroyed. A teacher, who requested anonymity, described the incident as unprecedented.

“Our office and classrooms were flooded, and all teaching and learning materials from the primary to the junior high level have been destroyed,” he said.

“This is the most destructive rain I've witnessed since I came here. We do not know when teaching can resume.”

Farmlands on the outskirts of Bosuso were also ravaged, wiping out staple crops such as maize, cassava, and plantain — the main sources of livelihood for the people.

Mr. Kwame John Narh, Deputy Director of Administration at NADMO for Fanteakwa South, confirmed to the GNA that a team had been dispatched to assess the extent of damage.

“The devastation is huge. Many houses have collapsed, and several residents have been displaced. We are taking urgent steps to provide relief items to affected victims and will work to ensure such devastation does not happen again,” he said.

Bosuso, once a thriving wetland community known for sugarcane and rice farming, has in recent years been affected by illegal mining activities, which residents say have worsened flooding in the area.

As recovery efforts begin, displaced residents are relying on neighbours and church groups for temporary support while awaiting government intervention.

