Dr. Minta Nyarku donates chopboxes, streetlights to boost education, security in Cape Coast North

In a dual effort to promote education and enhance public safety, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Hon. Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, has donated chopboxes to 170 first-year Senior High School students and 150 streetlights to 15 Assembly Members within his constituency.

The presentation ceremony, held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Pedu Basic School, drew scores of students, parents, and community leaders. The gesture forms part of Dr. Nyarku’s annual commitment to supporting education and community development — a promise he has upheld since his first term in office.

“In previous years, I provided financial assistance to newly admitted students. This year, I chose to donate chopboxes as my personal contribution to easing the burden on parents,” he explained.

Dr. Nyarku urged the beneficiaries to make the most of their educational opportunities and to uphold discipline. “This is a token to cushion parents in their efforts to educate their children,” he said. “Cape Coast is known as the cradle of education in Ghana, and our children cannot be left behind. To make your parents and Cape Coast proud, you must obey school rules and avoid misconduct.”

He described the dual initiative as part of his broader vision to invest in both education and security. “Every student supported is a future secured, and every light installed is security assured,” he remarked.

On the security front, Dr. Nyarku emphasized that a well-lit environment deters crime and promotes a sense of safety. “Thieves and miscreants operate under the cover of darkness. This donation continues the ‘Operation Light Up Cape Coast North’ initiative I started in my first term,” he noted. He added that the goal is to ensure proper illumination across all electoral areas to support vibrant nightlife and safer communities.

Assembly Members who received the streetlights commended the MP for his dedication and pledged to support his vision of improving community lighting and safety.

As part of his ongoing thank-you tour, Dr. Nyarku — affectionately known as Ragga — also donated GOIL coupons worth GH¢5,000 to drivers at the Abura Taxi Station, alongside GH¢2,000 in cash to support their welfare fund. In addition, he presented GH¢2,000 to market women at Abura Market and pledged 100 bags of cement, a trip of sand, and stones to pave sections of the market to improve accessibility during the rainy season.

A university lecturer by profession, Dr. Nyarku has consistently championed education through scholarships and mentorship. While his lighting initiative has already improved community security, he appealed to the central government to complement his efforts to ensure even broader impact across Cape Coast North.