Tue, 07 Oct 2025

  Tue, 07 Oct 2025
Krachi East residents unhappy over surge in fraudulent cases of breach of trust

Residents of the Krachi East are reeling over the surge in fraudulent cases of breach of trust, with 103 incidents reported within the year.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Abdul-Razak Alhassan, the Dambai Divisional Crime Officer, who revealed this, said the past nine months had recorded a significant increase in such cases, leaving most residents feeling vulnerable and betrayed as individuals they trusted had taken advantage of their good faith.

Addressing participants during an accountability through community engagement event, ASP Alhassan, said the cases ranged from embezzlement to deceitful schemes, leaving victims financially and emotionally devastated.

He said the Police had therefore advised residents to be cautious and vigilant, especially when dealing with individuals who promise unusually high returns.

He said the Police were working hard to crack down on these crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.

The forum was part of the government's pursuit to enhance development and good governance, and brought together traditional leaders, departmental heads and other stakeholders to deliberate on key issues affecting the Municipality.

It was a vibrant and colourful affair, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Municipality, with traditional leaders adorned in their regal attire sitting alongside government officials and departmental heads, creating a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

GNA

