International airline Goldstar Air, a private Ghanaian and United States registered company with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and no liabilities as of today, has secured incentives from major airports worldwide. The airline, authorized by its Licence to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and Intercontinental routes, with an ambitious vision to transform the aviation sector and contribute to Ghana’s socio-economic development. Goldstar Air has introduced an innovative approach that goes beyond the 24-hour aviation services and operational efficiency by committing to implement a biweekly and universal pay structure for Ghanaians working with the airline.

The airline’s biweekly and universal pay structure will ensure that employees within the airline, regardless of their background or country of stationing, are compensated fairly based on transparent benchmarks and the currency, which will be U.S dollar based. This creates a standard that recognizes the value of all forms of Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service. It is a step toward eliminating international wage discrimination, addressing income inequality, and setting an example that can ripple across the Ghanaian labour market. The issue of fair and consistent compensation is central to the economic well-being of any society, and in Ghana, it has long been a source of concern and debate. This initiative will also discourage embezzlement, which often occurs when opportunity, financial pressure, and rationalization align, therefore the airline’s effective strategies are designed to target all three factors.

Goldstar Air has sought for international intervention to look into the issuance of the airline’s wide-body aircraft Safety Certificate (AOC) and waiting for the outcome, as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not willing to authorize a qualified third party to examine and complete the remaining phases of the certification process. Completion of this certification will enable the change of the wide-body aircraft’s nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry) and for Goldstar Air to commence operations. Typically, aircraft are registered in the jurisdiction where the carrier is resident or based and may enjoy preferential rights or privileges as a flag carrier for international operations.

The airline has positioned itself not only as an air transport provider but also as a force for social and economic justice. This bold move speaks directly to the frustrations of the Ghanaian workforce and introduces a model that will fundamentally reshape livelihoods. Therefore, there is no need to delay the issuance of Goldstar Air’s Safety Certificate, which will help kickstart the 24-hour economy, create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, and to achieve the airline’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos; they need the airline’s universal pay structure and biweekly well-paying jobs now.

Ghana Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, has called for targeted interventions to address structural weaknesses in the country’s labour market despite signs of progress. Speaking at a press conference in Accra to release the July 2025 edition of the Quarterly Labour Statistics, he noted that Ghana’s unemployment rate declined marginally to 13.6 percent in 2024 from 14.6 percent in 2023. Employment is growing, but too many jobs remain informal and insecure. Youth unemployment and NEET levels remain alarmingly high, keeping millions out of both work and education. He also recommended a series of policy actions to sustain the gains and avert further labour market distress. Goldstar Air’s universal pay structure and biweekly well-paying jobs is the biggest way to solve this canker.

The World Bank Group has outlined a pathway for Ghana to achieve a generational economic transformation, stressing the need for comprehensive policies and institutional reforms to boost productivity, strengthen human capital, and improve infrastructure services. Ghana’s economic performance has stalled in recent years, with per capita income hovering around $2,200 over the past decade. Poverty still affects more than a quarter of the population, while regional inequalities have widened due to limited structural transformation and dependence on natural resources. A severe macroeconomic crisis in 2022 further exacerbated joblessness and slowed poverty reduction efforts.

According to World Bank Division Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Robert Taliercio, Ghana has a unique opportunity to restore fiscal discipline, improve governance, and leverage natural and human capital resources for broad-based and inclusive development to transform the country within a generation. He further stated that to sustain high growth, the country must join other countries that have avoided the middle-income trap by maintaining macroeconomic stability, low inflation, and sustainable public finances.

The aviation industry supports 87.7 million jobs worldwide and contributes $3.5 Trillion (4.1%) to the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If aviation were a country, it would rank 17th in size by GDP, equivalent to the economies of Indonesia and the Netherlands. In 2024, the tourism industry also contributed $10.9 trillion (10%) of the world’s GDP. The African continent is currently undergoing major transitions across technology, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital finance. It is projected to be the 8th largest global economy by 2050 and home to a quarter of the world’s population, about 2.5 billion people, with a projected purchasing power of $16.3 Trillion.

The biweekly and universal pay system by Goldstar Air does more than address immediate employee satisfaction; it redefines the social contract between employers and workers. By standardizing wages, the airline signals that equity, fairness, and inclusivity are central to its philosophy. This move has implications not only for aviation professionals but also for the broader Ghanaian economy, where the airline is involved. At a time when youth unemployment, underemployment, and brain drain remain pressing challenges, the promise of fair compensation and structured career progression offers renewed optimism. The biweekly and universal pay structure is more than just an internal human resource (HR) strategy; it is a bold economic intervention designed to uplift livelihoods, stabilize families, and create a motivated workforce capable of driving the vision of a modern Ghana and beyond.

Disparities in wages across international firms, industries, sectors, and even within similar professions have created a landscape where inequity persists, especially in Ghana, fueling frustrations and widening the gap between different groups of workers. Many Ghanaians in both the formal and informal sectors face uncertainty when it comes to wages, often subject to arbitrary pay scales that fail to reflect their skills, dedication, or contributions. The private sector, while playing a crucial role in national development, has at times mirrored these inconsistencies, leaving workers with compensation that neither matches their effort nor addresses the rising cost of living.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America, with a payday every other week (biweekly) and a universal pay structure for Ghanaians, will also channel most of its global sales through the central bank before making any payments, with the remainder serving as a backup for the country’s reserves. This measure could help Ghana avoid returning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the future. Similar to what David Kotei "Poison" loaned to the Ghanaian government of General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong in 1976, after his second title defense boxing bout against Japanese fighter Shig Fukuyama, to support the economy through the purchase of essential commodities.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, the implementation of a universal pay structure by the airline comes against the backdrop of longstanding wage disparities in Ghana. For decades, workers in different sectors have experienced inconsistencies in remuneration, with many professionals performing similar tasks for vastly different pay depending on the employer, location, or institutional resources. In the private sector, pay is often unregulated, leading to situations where some local and international companies exploit workers, paying them less than a living wage while maximizing profits. Informal workers, who make up a significant portion of Ghana’s labor force, often operate without any standardization at all, earning wages that fluctuate based on market demand and the discretion of employers. This fragmented system has eroded trust in institutions and created a sense of injustice that stifles productivity.

Goldstar Air’s universal pay structure seeks to change this narrative by ensuring that employees across the organization are remunerated fairly and transparently. Pilots, cabin crew, engineers, ground staff, administrative officers, cleaners, and security personnel will all fall under a structured system that categorizes roles, establishes clear salary bands, and provides consistency in pay progression. Such a system recognizes the interdependence of all functions within the airline, ensuring that no worker feels undervalued. The cabin crew member ensuring passenger safety, the engineer conducting a critical inspection, and the cleaner maintaining hygiene all contribute to the smooth functioning of the airline, and the pay structure acknowledges their collective importance. This recognition restores dignity to every role and fosters an environment where workers feel motivated to perform their best, knowing they are treated with fairness.

The universal pay structure also addresses income inequality, which has been a persistent issue in Ghana’s labour market. In many organizations, top executives enjoy disproportionately high salaries and benefits compared to junior staff, creating a sense of exclusion and demotivation among lower-level employees. Goldstar Air’s approach will reduce this gap by introducing proportionality. While senior roles with higher responsibilities will earn more, the differential will not be excessively wide. This will create a sense of shared prosperity, where all employees feel they are part of the company’s growth story. The narrowing of wage gaps will not only boost morale but also strengthens loyalty, reduce turnover and retain talent that might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.

The airline’s universal pay system is also designed with the future in mind. By tying compensation to skills, experience, and performance rather than favoritism or arbitrary decisions, it will encourage continuous development and upward mobility. A young Ghanaian starting as a ground handler can, through structured training and consistent performance, progress into supervisory and managerial roles with corresponding pay increases. This clear career trajectory motivates employees to invest in their growth, knowing their efforts will be rewarded. It also creates a meritocratic culture that values competence over connections, directly addressing one of the frustrations often expressed by Ghanaian youth about nepotism and unfair hiring practices. Goldstar Air will source talent from all 16 regions in Ghana and candidate who may need to relocate, will have to provide extra information and flexibility during the hiring process.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America, universal pay system further has macroeconomic implications for Ghana. By offering competitive, fair, and consistent wages, the airline will inject disposable income into households, enabling families to afford better healthcare, education, housing, and nutrition. This will have multiplier effect on the economy as increased household spending will boost demand for goods and services, creating new business opportunities for entrepreneurs. Small and medium enterprises, particularly those that provide goods and services to employees of the airline, will benefit from higher spending power, expanding the cycle of growth. A well-compensated workforce also pays more in taxes and contributes to social security, strengthening national fiscal stability and reducing the government’s welfare burden.

The universal pay structure contributes to social cohesion beyond the economic implications. Wage disparities have often fueled resentment and division within organizations and society at large. When employees perceive that they are treated unfairly, it creates an environment of distrust, jealousy, and conflict. By implementing a transparent and standardized system, Goldstar Air fosters unity and collaboration. Workers will no longer see themselves as belonging to different classes within the company but as part of a collective with shared benefits and responsibilities. This unity will enhance teamwork, innovation, and efficiency, which are critical to the success of the airline.

The universal pay model also has the potential to influence labour relations in Ghana. Labor unions, which often struggle to negotiate fair wages for workers, will find in Goldstar Air an example of proactive corporate responsibility. The airline’s commitment to fairness may reduce the likelihood of labour disputes, strikes, and unrest, setting a precedent for other organizations to emulate. Over time, this will inspire a cultural shift where companies across industries voluntarily adopt similar pay structures, reducing the need for adversarial negotiations between employers and unions. This, in turn, will strengthen industrial peace, creating a stable environment that will attract further investment.

Equally important dimension of Goldstar Air’s universal pay system is its potential to curb brain drain. Ghana has, for years, experienced the migration of skilled professionals seeking better-paying jobs abroad. Nurses, teachers, engineers, and IT specialists frequently leave the country because their wages are inadequate compared to international standards. By implementing a universal pay system that ensures fair and competitive compensation, the airline sends a strong signal that Ghanaian talent can find dignified and rewarding opportunities at home. This not only retains skilled professionals within the country but also encourages those abroad to consider returning, knowing that fair wages are becoming a reality in Ghana. The repatriation of skills and expertise will enrich the local economy and contribute to national development.

The pay structure also integrates inclusivity by ensuring that marginalized groups are not left behind. Women, who often face pay discrimination globally, will benefit from equal pay for equal work within Goldstar Air. Youth from disadvantaged backgrounds will find opportunities that are not limited by nepotism but determined by transparent standards. Persons with disabilities, often excluded from formal employment, can be assured of fair treatment when they meet role requirements. This inclusivity aligns with broader national and international goals of reducing inequality and promoting social justice.

Goldstar Air’s universal pay structure fosters motivation and mental well-being among employees, from a psychological perspective. When workers are compensated fairly, they feel valued and respected, reducing stress and anxiety related to financial insecurity. This will enhance productivity, reduce absenteeism, and minimize the risk of burnout. The motivated workforce will also provide better customer service and create a positive brand image that will attract more passengers and clients. Goldstar Air’s fair pay policy thus contributes directly to its competitiveness in the global aviation industry, where customer satisfaction and reputation are paramount.

The pay system also aligns with technological transformation. By digitizing payroll processes, ensuring transparency in pay slips, and linking compensation to performance data, the airline leverages technology to eliminate corruption, favoritism, and manual errors. Employees will be able to track their career progression and pay increases in real time, fostering trust in the system. This integration of technology in compensation management places Goldstar Air ahead of many competitors, creating a model for other companies to emulate.

The airline’s universal pay system additionally supports national policy goals. Ghana has long sought to establish living wages and fair labour practices, but implementation has faced challenges due to fragmented enforcement and resistance from some employers. By voluntarily adopting such a system, Goldstar Air aligns itself with national priorities and demonstrates that the private sector can be a partner in achieving social goals. This example could encourage policymakers to strengthen labor laws, incentivize fair pay practices, and create frameworks for other organizations to follow suit.

The long-term sustainability of the universal pay system lies in its integration with productivity. Goldstar Air ties compensation not only to job roles but also to organizational performance. When the airline thrives, employees will share in the prosperity through bonuses, incentives, and upward pay adjustments. This will create a sense of ownership among employees, who will understand that their efforts directly contribute to the company’s growth and their own financial well-being.

The ripple effects of this system extend into communities. Employees who are fairly compensated will contribute to community development through remittances, charitable activities, and entrepreneurship. Many young Ghanaians who gain stable incomes will invest in small businesses, build homes, and support relatives, spreading the benefits of the universal pay structure far beyond the confines of the airline. Over time, this contributes to poverty reduction, rural development, and national progress.

Goldstar Air’s universal pay structure is not without challenges. Implementing such a system requires significant financial commitment. The airline will balance fair wages with operational costs, fuel prices, maintenance expenses, and competition from established global carriers. However, by focusing on efficiency, innovation, and long-term sustainability, Goldstar Air will manage these challenges. The benefits of a motivated, loyal, and productive workforce ultimately outweigh the short-term costs of implementing the pay system.

The airline’s decision to implement a universal pay structure for Ghanaians is revolutionary in essence. It tackles the root causes of wage inequity, addresses income inequality, motivates employees, retains talent, and contributes to national development. It is more than an internal HR policy; it is a socio-economic intervention that redefines the role of private enterprises in nation-building. By creating a transparent, fair, and inclusive compensation system, Goldstar Air positions itself as a leader not only in aviation but also in corporate responsibility. It sets a precedent for other companies, demonstrates the power of fairness in driving productivity, and creates a ripple effect that could transform Ghana’s labour market for generations to come.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the aviation industry has seen growth over time. Currently, it is estimated that the United States has around 617,000 pilots who hold active pilot certificates. In addition to the impressive pilot production numbers, there are 86,774 certified flight instructors. Nigeria, for instance, boasts 2,133 licensed pilots, 1,659 aircraft maintenance engineers, 371 air traffic controllers, and 2,343 cabin crew licenses. This demonstrates that the commercial airline pilot pipeline remains robust and serves as a signal for Ghana to emulate by leveraging Goldstar Air’s training school to prepare more Ghanaians for careers in the sector.

Goldstar Air’s vision extends to operating over one hundred (100) modern aircraft within a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, North and South America, with the aim of being recognized among the best one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

The airline’s employee opportunities include a three-month salary savings plan for each junior staff member, enabling them to purchase imported used cars to facilitate movement to and from work, thereby maintaining high-level operations and ensuring quality service. A biweekly pay schedule will also make it easier for employees to reduce debt or save money in months when they receive an additional paycheck. Over time, staff can extend these benefits to family members.

Goldstar Air will also assist employees who wish to own homes or apartments by offering guarantees and deducting monthly payments directly from their salaries. Employees who earn per diems can save to purchase motorbikes, helping them avoid traffic and commute more efficiently. These initiatives will also boost sales for car dealers and real estate agents in Ghana, contributing to indirect job creation. Since airlines are fundamentally about customer service, it is no surprise that Goldstar Air places strong emphasis on employee welfare.

The commencement of Goldstar Air’s 24-hour operations in Ghana and its Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves is a guarantee of the stabilization of the local currency (Cedi) and represents a major priority in placing Ghana on a stronger economic footing. More than 90 percent of travel agencies in Ghana do not have an international billing or distribution system because of the $50,000 bank guarantee requirement. Goldstar Air will introduce a billing system that accepts any deposit amount agents prefer, enabling them to issue tickets against it. This will be a welcome relief to travel agencies. In addition, the airline will offer Ghanaian tour operators competitive airfares for their clients, ensuring customer satisfaction always.

Part of Goldstar Air’s initiative is to help build the travel agencies for them to provide employment and also to avoid the $50,000 bank guarantee, therefore the airline has pledged to offer seed money to travel agencies that have been registered with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for over a year, as part of the Goldstar Air’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves. These agencies must be willing to apply for Goldstar Air’s local billing or distribution system and pay equal amount or higher to sell the airline’s tickets.

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Hon. Victor Smith, has called on Ghanaians to adopt a more investor-friendly approach by refraining from actions that discourage foreign businesses from operating in Ghana. He cautioned that corrupt demands such as kickbacks send the wrong signals to potential investors and weaken Ghana’s prospects for sustainable economic growth. He appealed to Ghanaians not to frustrate investors when they come in and don’t ask them for kickbacks when the business has not even started.

The World Bank’s latest Policy Notes, Transforming Ghana in a Generation, indicated that if reforms are implemented effectively, Ghana could sustain annual growth rates above 6.5 percent, triple per capita income by 2050, and counter mounting pressures from demographic trends and the decline in natural resources.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will acquire certification from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), and Authorized Training Center status to train employees.

The airline’s training school will upskill personnel to remain sharp, fine-tune their expertise, and maintain composure in all situations, from routine to exceptional. This training will be more than a requirement, it will be an achievement reserved for the industry’s elite. It will encompass all aviation-related courses, whether initial, recurrent, advanced, or special operations. Goldstar Air will operate with an emphasis on safety, reliability, convenience, flexibility, and security.

Goldstar Air’s relationship with Boeing Company has committed the airline to prioritize the Boeing series, particularly the Boeing 787 Dreamliners and the 777X variants, which are ideal for the airline’s intercontinental routes from the center of the world. Goldstar Air looks forward to placing aircraft orders and acquiring General Electric (GE) spare engines soon. This will lead to greater productivity, job creation, and increased revenue for Boeing while contributing to the overall economic growth of the United States. Goldstar Air is committed to the aerospace business and not just to purchasing airplanes or establishing an airline but also to ensuring long-term maintenance of its fleet for passenger safety and security.

Boeing Company views Africa as one of the most promising markets in terms of economic and business growth. Blessed with vast natural resources and a young population, Africa offers significant opportunities for the expansion of the aerospace industry. Boeing’s partnership with Africa goes far beyond selling and supporting airplanes; it also includes regional safety and connectivity initiatives, industrial partnerships, sustainability, and community outreach.

Boeing has been a cornerstone of Africa's aviation sector for over 75 years, with more than 60 airline customers operating around 500 Boeing airplanes across the continent. The flexibility and efficiency of models like the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX have significantly contributed to the growth of African airline fleet. Boeing forecasts demand for 1,205 new aircraft deliveries and 76,000 aviation personnel in Africa over the next 20 years, highlighting the continent's potential for significant growth in passenger and cargo traffic.

The airline is also in advanced talks with the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) for collaboration in aviation services, aerospace sales, and manufacturing, with the aim of becoming their sole representative for parts distribution in Africa. MAMA’s vision is to promote Michigan’s aerospace manufacturing industry by encouraging innovation and productivity, facilitating job growth, increasing public understanding of the industry, and contributing to the state’s economy. Additionally, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association is committed to enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learning by inspiring students and creating new aerospace careers for future generations.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will also offer scholarships to underprivileged individuals in Northern Ghana, providing them with On-the-job training (OJB) so they can become the next generation of aviation professionals. Once the on-the-job experience requirements are met, candidates can pursue Airframe and Powerplant refresher courses and prep courses to prepare for the airman knowledge written, oral, and practical tests. On-the-job training is typically the most cost-effective way to gain required experience, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommends candidates record their experience in an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) log, ensuring that each entry includes details such as the maintenance task performed, time spent on each task, and validation by a certificated Airframe and/or Powerplant Technician.

Pilots aged 65 and over are no longer eligible for employment with scheduled United States passenger airlines. Industry stakeholders have taken steps to address workforce supply challenges. Airlines and repair stations are increasing pay for pilots and mechanics, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is supporting workforce development by awarding grants to attract young people to aviation careers.

Youth constitute a vital resource for growth and development when productively engaged. However, if poorly managed, this potential could become a source of civil conflict and social tension. Disaffected youth without access to education, employment, or meaningful opportunities may fuel instability, migration, radicalization, and violent conflict. The underutilization of young people's skills not only exposes them to social exclusion but also perpetuates intergenerational poverty. For these reasons, tackling youth unemployment is a key priority on Goldstar Air's development agenda.

The airline is poised to revolutionize Ghana's workforce and economy with an ambitious yet achievable target: mobilizing a staggering $1 Trillion in reserves to sustain the 24-hour economy. This bold initiative will propel Ghana into a new era of growth, innovation, and prosperity, solidifying its position as a global economic powerhouse. With unwavering confidence and determination to create over two million job opportunities, Goldstar Air is committed to making this vision a reality and making Ghana great again.

Goldstar Air is ambitious of providing air service initially from Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport to six European destinations and from Accra Kotoka International Airport to thirteen destinations. The airline has chosen Baltimore - Washington International Airport, Providence International Airport - USA, London - UK, Dubai - UAE, Guangzhou - China, Toronto – Canada, Milan - Italy, Hamburg - Germany, Madrid - Spain, Rome - Italy, Düsseldorf - Germany and most of the West Africa countries as major originating cities for the initial operations. Direct non-stop services will be deployed where necessary.

