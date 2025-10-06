My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, has revealed that her late father, former President Jerry John Rawlings, advised her never to inherit his enemies.

She has also revealed that her strength in politics comes from a deep reliance on prayer and wisdom passed on to her by her late father.

A statement issued by the office of the Klottey Korle Lawmaker, said Dr Agyeman-Rawlings in an interview on an Accra based FM radio station, JoyNews’ “Talk No Dey Cook Rice Podcast, reflected on the hostility she had faced both as a child and as a public figure.

“To a large extent, I do pray a lot. You just surrender certain things and pray for the grace to move on and keep focused on what your purpose is,” she is quoted as saying.

She also recounted how her father's counsel continues to guide her, saying, “I remember my father actually saying to me, 'Do not make enemies of your parents' enemies.' It stayed with me, and it is something I've lived by.”

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings noted that she would never disown her parents or distance herself from their sacrifices.

“I will not publicly or privately turn my back on my parents, because I know what they did. I am also aware of the sacrifices they made,” she insisted.

She also pointed out that her father had apologised for the excesses of the revolution, even taking responsibility for actions carried out by others.

Despite this, she said, many who know the full story have chosen silence. Her approach to politics, she emphasized, was shaped by these experiences.

“I do not take kindly to people on my platform abusing or assaulting other people. It is not something I endorse, because I know what it feels like to be on the receiving end of something you may have had nothing to do with,” she stated.

To her, critics only expose their fear of conviction when they try to undermine her. “Sometimes people see the level of conviction you have. They know that if they attack you enough, they can get you to move away from what you believe in. You must resist that, so they don't win,” she added in the statement.

GNA