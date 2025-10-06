Avoiding the 2000 mistake: Why NDC needs a structured succession plan for 2028

As the biggest political party in Ghana and West Africa, now in government and led by a president with a constitutional mandate of one term (four years), many qualified party members will naturally wish to succeed our leader, John Dramani Mahama. It is obvious that the grassroots will have their preferred candidates when the succession debate begins.

This kind of preference often leads to the formation of camps, which then cause divisions among members — extending to the constituency, regional, and even national executive levels, including the FEC and Council of Elders. I know that our party is among the best when it comes to managing internal divisions and crises. However, I strongly recall what happened before the 2000 elections after the Swedru Declaration, which created deep divisions in the party.

Goosie Tanoh, Obed Asamoah, Bide Ziedeng and others were displeased and eventually broke away to form their own party. I also remember the FONKAR–GAME divisions ahead of the 2012 general election. We must revisit those moments, learn from our past mistakes, and do what is necessary because the 2028 elections bear striking similarities to the year 2000.

Though Ghanaians may have become frustrated with the NDC by then, the internal division that occurred before the 2000 elections cannot be ignored as a major factor in our inability to retain power. It was a significant element that negatively affected our electoral fortunes.

Going forward, in choosing who succeeds H.E. John Dramani Mahama, I humbly suggest the following processes to prevent division and reduce any negative effects on our efforts to retain power in 2028. Some of these steps may seem undemocratic or inconsistent with our constitution, but as a people, we make our own laws and can amend them where necessary to preserve unity and peace. If required, an emergency congress can be called to amend portions of the constitution that these proposals may contradict.

1. Declaration of intention

President John Dramani Mahama, through his Executive Secretary, should issue a circular for all those interested in succeeding him to declare their intentions early within a specified deadline. If the constitution cannot be amended to allow him another term, or if he chooses not to run again, all qualified party members interested in contesting the presidential primaries must officially write to the Executive Secretary, outlining their plans for both the party and the nation should they be given the mandate to lead in 2028.

2. Conduct of polls

After gathering all the names of those who wish to succeed H.E. Mahama, the party should conduct fair, transparent, and credible grassroots opinion polls to determine which aspirant the base prefers. Afterwards, a national poll should also be conducted to assess which aspirant appeals most to the general Ghanaian public. The goal of both polls is to identify the candidate with the broadest support among both party members and citizens.

3. Peace and conciliation meeting

When the results of the two polls are ready, H.E. Mahama, FEC, NEC, and the Council of Elders must meet all aspirants. At this meeting, they should discuss the need for other aspirants to support the most popular among them to maintain unity and avoid division. The money that would have been used for a nationwide internal campaign should rather be reserved to fund the 2028 general elections.

We must remember that the NPP will likely present Dr. Bawumia again, while we may present a new candidate. We cannot afford complacency because the Ghanaian voter is now more discerning than ever.

4. The replacement

Once the most popular potential successor is identified, another important meeting should be held between the FEC, NEC, Council of Elders, and the Vice President. The focus should be on a peaceful and strategic transition. The new popular candidate can be made Vice President to ensure a smooth succession process. This will project a sense of continuity and stability rather than conflict or dismissal.

5. Popular acclamation

After completing all the above processes, the NDC can then go to congress to officially acclaim the newly positioned Vice President as the flagbearer for the 2028 elections. This process will allow the candidate to gain constitutional authority to act in the President’s absence and will prevent any resentment from other aspirants. We need total unity as we head into the 2028 elections, which, as I have already stated, will be similar in nature to the 2000 elections.

This time, however, Ghanaians have experienced both the NDC and NPP in power and will be making an informed choice. We must therefore remain united as we were in 2000 when we first presented Prof. Mills while the NPP brought back former President Kufuor for a second attempt.

6. Emergency congress

If any of these proposals contradict portions of the party constitution, we must call for an early emergency congress to amend them. Unity, peace, and the advantage of incumbency will be key to winning the 2028 elections.

7. Conclusion

These proposals may seem undemocratic and contrary to our constitution, but we must focus on what will ensure unity and stability within the party. The NPP and anti-NDC groups will likely criticise this approach, but our focus should remain on strengthening internal cohesion to maintain power.

It will be historic if the NDC secures three consecutive terms in office. We must learn from past experiences — particularly our losses in 2000 and 2016 — and make the right adjustments to ensure victory in 2028. If we can hand over power to a new candidate and secure two constitutional terms for that individual, we can maintain our leadership for many years.

Let us put aside selfishness and greed and draw a clear, united succession plan for the NDC. Only then can we ensure lasting stability and political dominance for decades to come.

I end with the hope that these suggestions will inspire positive action.