ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP MP petitions Speaker over 'embarrassing' withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa

Headlines NPP MP petitions Speaker over embarrassing withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa
MON, 06 OCT 2025

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo Adjei Ayeh, has formally petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, over what he describes as his unfair withdrawal from Ghana’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In the petition dated October 6, the lawmaker said he was initially issued a ticket to represent the Ranking Member of the Committee in line with parliamentary convention but was later informed at the Kotoka International Airport that his name had been removed from the travel list.

According to him, the development has the potential to bring the name of Parliament into disrepute and sow division among committee members.

“This unfortunate and embarrassing development could have been avoided had the Minister or the Ministry communicated their decision at least a day earlier, particularly since the withdrawal was made barely a day prior to departure,” he stated in the petition.

The MP further accused Foreign Affairs Minister and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, of taking a unilateral decision that undermines parliamentary procedure.

“This incident has brought the name of Parliament into disrepute and risks fostering unnecessary acrimony among Members of Parliament,” he stressed.

He urged the Speaker to safeguard the integrity and dignity of Parliament by taking steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

106202572835-rvmypcb553-asafo-adjeis-petition-

106202572847-uypcsferrm-asafo-adjeis-petition--

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail line at Nsuta Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail lin...

25 minutes ago

FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert  

47 minutes ago

Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief

47 minutes ago

Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe

1 hour ago

Customs Officer in court over alleged extortionat KIA Customs Officer in court over alleged extortion at KIA

1 hour ago

President Mahama to honour Xi Jinpings invitation to China President Mahama to honour Xi Jinping's invitation to China

1 hour ago

President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amusement Parkat Afienya President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amuseme...

1 hour ago

My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor

2 hours ago

NPP MP petitions Speaker over embarrassing withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa NPP MP petitions Speaker over 'embarrassing' withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegatio...

2 hours ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We won’t attend PURC’s stakeholder engagement aimed at discussing utility tariff...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line