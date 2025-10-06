NPP MP petitions Speaker over 'embarrassing' withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo Adjei Ayeh, has formally petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, over what he describes as his unfair withdrawal from Ghana’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In the petition dated October 6, the lawmaker said he was initially issued a ticket to represent the Ranking Member of the Committee in line with parliamentary convention but was later informed at the Kotoka International Airport that his name had been removed from the travel list.

According to him, the development has the potential to bring the name of Parliament into disrepute and sow division among committee members.

“This unfortunate and embarrassing development could have been avoided had the Minister or the Ministry communicated their decision at least a day earlier, particularly since the withdrawal was made barely a day prior to departure,” he stated in the petition.

The MP further accused Foreign Affairs Minister and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, of taking a unilateral decision that undermines parliamentary procedure.

“This incident has brought the name of Parliament into disrepute and risks fostering unnecessary acrimony among Members of Parliament,” he stressed.

He urged the Speaker to safeguard the integrity and dignity of Parliament by taking steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.