Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal mining activities.

Chairman Wontumi, who has satisfied the bail conditions, is set to appear before the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, where he will face three mining-related charges.

His court appearance follows his invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, October 6, as part of a probe into activities linked to Akonta Mining Limited, a company reportedly associated with him.

The development comes days after Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, issued a stern ultimatum on Friday, October 3, warning that the NPP regional chairman would be arrested if he failed to honour the CID’s invitation.

Speaking to journalists after the CID session, Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that his client had cooperated fully with investigators and would continue to do so as the legal process unfolds.

He, however, cautioned against any attempt by the police to revoke the existing enquiry bail, stressing that such an action would be “vigorously resisted” by the defence team.

The case has drawn national attention, as it marks one of the most high-profile prosecutions linked to Ghana’s long-standing fight against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.