ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe

  Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Headlines Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe
MON, 06 OCT 2025

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal mining activities.

Chairman Wontumi, who has satisfied the bail conditions, is set to appear before the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, where he will face three mining-related charges.

His court appearance follows his invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, October 6, as part of a probe into activities linked to Akonta Mining Limited, a company reportedly associated with him.

The development comes days after Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, issued a stern ultimatum on Friday, October 3, warning that the NPP regional chairman would be arrested if he failed to honour the CID’s invitation.

Speaking to journalists after the CID session, Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that his client had cooperated fully with investigators and would continue to do so as the legal process unfolds.

He, however, cautioned against any attempt by the police to revoke the existing enquiry bail, stressing that such an action would be “vigorously resisted” by the defence team.

The case has drawn national attention, as it marks one of the most high-profile prosecutions linked to Ghana’s long-standing fight against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail line at Nsuta Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail lin...

2 hours ago

FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert  

2 hours ago

Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief

2 hours ago

Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe

2 hours ago

Customs Officer in court over alleged extortionat KIA Customs Officer in court over alleged extortion at KIA

2 hours ago

President Mahama to honour Xi Jinpings invitation to China President Mahama to honour Xi Jinping's invitation to China

2 hours ago

President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amusement Parkat Afienya President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amuseme...

2 hours ago

My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor

3 hours ago

NPP MP petitions Speaker over embarrassing withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa NPP MP petitions Speaker over 'embarrassing' withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegatio...

3 hours ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We won’t attend PURC’s stakeholder engagement aimed at discussing utility tariff...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line