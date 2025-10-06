A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku-Agyemang

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has clarified the intent behind his recent prayer for Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr. Iddrisu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, had prayed for long life and good health for the Vice President while commending her commitment to education, gender rights, and inclusiveness in government.

“It is my prayer that God will give you long life and good health, and that you will be elevated to become the first female President of our country,” the Minister said on Wednesday, September 24, during Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s visit to the Ministry of Education.

His remarks drew mixed interpretations from some political commentators, who viewed them as an endorsement of the Vice President’s potential bid for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer position ahead of the 2028 elections.

Addressing the reactions at the 2025 Ghana Teacher Prize event in the Volta Region, where Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was also present, Mr. Iddrisu said he welcomed the interpretations.

“After my prayers, many people tried to give it their own meanings. Professor Jane, I’m reminding them that my mother taught me that sometimes silence is golden because silence cannot be interpreted.

“But this one, I wanted an interpretation because a Vice President, irreparably, is a presumption that she can assume the higher office of President,” he stated.