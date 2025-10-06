ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Politics A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku-Agyemang
MON, 06 OCT 2025

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has clarified the intent behind his recent prayer for Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr. Iddrisu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, had prayed for long life and good health for the Vice President while commending her commitment to education, gender rights, and inclusiveness in government.

“It is my prayer that God will give you long life and good health, and that you will be elevated to become the first female President of our country,” the Minister said on Wednesday, September 24, during Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s visit to the Ministry of Education.

His remarks drew mixed interpretations from some political commentators, who viewed them as an endorsement of the Vice President’s potential bid for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer position ahead of the 2028 elections.

Addressing the reactions at the 2025 Ghana Teacher Prize event in the Volta Region, where Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was also present, Mr. Iddrisu said he welcomed the interpretations.

“After my prayers, many people tried to give it their own meanings. Professor Jane, I’m reminding them that my mother taught me that sometimes silence is golden because silence cannot be interpreted.

“But this one, I wanted an interpretation because a Vice President, irreparably, is a presumption that she can assume the higher office of President,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested

57 minutes ago

NIA begins distribution of Ghana cards to children aged 6–14 NIA begins distribution of Ghana cards to children aged 6–14

57 minutes ago

Masked gunmen attack Sampa; policeman killed, several injured in violent clash Masked gunmen attack Sampa; policeman killed, several injured in violent clash

1 hour ago

A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku-Agyemang A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku...

16 hours ago

Team Brazil, owned by tech entrepeur Marcelo Claure, won the race. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Africa joins E1 powerboat show in rainy Lagos

19 hours ago

GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region

19 hours ago

Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogakope Hospital Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogako...

19 hours ago

Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere

20 hours ago

President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park

20 hours ago

8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region 8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line