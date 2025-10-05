More Than 2.8 Million Canadians Abroad including Ghana at Risk of Losing Citizenship Under New Rules

Imagine waking up in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi or Kyebi all in Ghana receiving a phone call from Canada High Commission that you could not return to Canada after your long vacation stay in the country.

Or waking up in Toronto or Vancouver, scrolling through your phone, and discovering your Canadian status is suddenly under review. For what exactly? That’s the unsettling part. It could be something as simple as being away too long, not filing taxes, or even sharing the wrong post online.

Let me sound caution to Ghanaians who are Canadians and currently overstaying their holidays or vacations in Ghana but collecting social benefits that “please cut short your vacation and start packing your personal effects and head back home to Canada before the alarm bell goes off.”

These were revealed when this freelance journalist conducted underground investigations to find out how Canada might respond to U.S. immigration system where some have described as “going too far.”

The findings from the investigation aren’t scare tactics. Rather the new rule could affect how Canadians especially naturalized Canadians who were born in Ghana live, travel, or even retire. So, what are the findings:

1. How the Laws Have Shifted

Over the past two decades, Canadian citizenship laws have undergone major changes many of them unnoticed by the public.

2009 (Bill C-37): Changed how citizenship was passed down to children born abroad.

Changed how citizenship was passed down to children born abroad. 2014 (Bill C-24): Allowed revocation of citizenship for dual nationals convicted of certain crimes. Though parts were repealed, the precedent was set—citizenship could now be taken away.

These shifts matter deeply in immigrant-rich cities like Mississauga, Surrey, Montreal, and Calgary, where many families split time between Canada and their countries of origin. For them, these rules strike at the heart of belonging.

2. The New Rule in 2025

This year, the federal government introduced stricter active residency verification policies. Naturalized and dual citizens, or anyone spending extended periods abroad, may now face deeper reviews of their status.

While the rule doesn’t automatically strip citizenship, it opens the door to revocation if ties to Canada are deemed weak. The concerning part? Many won’t even know they’re being assessed until it’s too late.

Take Fatima in Edmonton, for example. After 20 years in Canada, she spends two years abroad caring for parents. She owns a home, pays taxes, and intends to return but small lapses, like an expired health card or a foreign bank login, could flag her status under the new system.

3. Social Media and Surveillance

Residency reviews are no longer just about physical presence. Digital footprints now matter.

Social media posts, login locations, and even online reviews abroad can form part of a pattern suggesting weakened ties to Canada.

For naturalized Canadians visiting family overseas, seemingly harmless actions like posting vacation photos, using a VPN, or tagging a restaurant abroad could be logged as evidence of foreign residence.

4. Red Flags That Could Trigger Review

Several activities may raise red flags:

Long absences without proper documentation.

Using VPNs abroad to access Canadian services.

Public support of foreign political movements online.

Inconsistent or missing tax filings.

Even ordinary families in Brampton, Richmond, Ottawa, and Winnipeg where overseas travel is common—could be caught up in this scrutiny.

5. How to Protect Yourself

Experts recommend proactive steps to avoid complications:

Update residency details with CRA and Immigration Canada yearly.

File taxes on time, even when abroad.

Renew Canadian documents regularly (health card, driver’s license).

Keep travel records, including tickets and passport stamps.

Manage digital footprints carefully review privacy settings and avoid unnecessary location tags.

6. What Immigration Lawyers Are Saying

Lawyers across Canada warn the rules are already in effect. Reviews are administrative, not always public, and can unfold without court hearings. The burden of proof now falls on the individual: citizens must prove they haven’t abandoned Canada.

Cases are already emerging in Markham, Burnaby, and Halifax where people were flagged during passport renewals, benefit applications, or after social media posts abroad.

7. Bigger Than It Seems

This isn’t just about paperwork it’s about identity and belonging. In 2025, your citizenship isn’t defined only by a passport. It’s tied to your physical presence, your taxes, and even your digital behavior.

For millions balancing life between Canada and abroad, this policy raises troubling questions:

Can you still belong if you’re not always physically present?

Does helping family overseas make you “less Canadian”?

Should digital footprints carry so much weight in defining national identity?

As technology tracks more of our lives, the definition of citizenship and who gets to keep it is quietly changing.

Bottom line: Canadian citizens living, working, or even traveling abroad must stay vigilant. Small oversights in paperwork or online habits could now carry life-altering consequences. So stack your tail in-between your legs, grit your teeth and start packing heading home to Canada quietly before is too late. A word to the wise is ……